Angular Developer (CH904) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client, a company that provide various HR Solutions is looking for an experienced Angular Developer to assist with the designing of products that are easy to use and provides value to the business.

As an Angular Developer, you’ll work with other team members like the architects, analysts, UX/UI, QA, and back-end developers.

You will design and implement visually aesthetic user interfaces. Identify issues with front end code and rectify them to remove bugs. Create unit tests to ensure code is functioning as expected.

You will make sure that everything the user sees and hears on the Web application is a great journey and aligns with the standards, CI, and branding.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, computer engineering or similar

Knowledge of JavaScript MV-VM/MVC frameworks including AngularJS

Excellent project management skills

Excellent communication skills

Critical thinker and good problem-solver

MINIMUM EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

At least 3 years’ experience working as an Angular Developer

A degree of experience with RESTful API integration

Previous work experience as an AngularJS developer

Proficient in CSS, HTML, and writing cross-browser compatible code

Experience using JavaScript building tools like Gulp or Grunt

Proven experience implementing front-end and back-end JavaScript applications

In depth knowledge around the Angular framework and JavaScript

In depth knowledge of front-end interfaces

Fundamental knowledge of UX/UI

Fundamental knowledge of SEO

RESPONSIBILITIES

As an Angular Developer at our company, you will:

Work with other team members, like back-end developers, UX/UID, technical lead and analysts.

Deliver a complete and functioning front end application

Ensure the high performance of said application across all platforms, including desktop and mobile

Write tested, idiomatic, and documented elements of JavaScript, HTML, and CSS

Design and implement visually aesthetic user interfaces that complies with the specifications

Identify issues with front end code and rectify them to remove bugs

Create unit tests to ensure code is functioning as expected

Create well written documentation

Ensure front end code can query APIs for back-end integration

Audit code to identify bottlenecks of performance and fixing them

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Desired Skills:

AngularJS

CSS

HTML

Javascript

MVC

REST API

