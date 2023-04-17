Backend Developer – 0910

Contract Ends December 2025

Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Home Office rotation

Backend Developer

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Back End: Java, Quarkus Framework Experience, API design

Databases: SQL Language using PostgreSQL

Testing: Unit Test Frameworks like Junit

Docker: Knowledge how to build and use container images

Version Control: Knowledge in using git i.e. Github Enterprise

CI/CD: Build and Deployment Pipelines with Github Actions

Experienced using Maven as build tool

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Infrastructure: Having worked with Cloud technologies on AWS or Azure

Front End: Angular framework, HTML, CSS, JavaScript or similar

Good understanding of frameworks and libraries like JavaScript, jQuery, TypeScript, HTML, CSS

Familiar with UX and using Figma.

Desired Skills:

SQL

HTML

CSS

