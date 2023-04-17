BI Manager at Ntice Search

Apr 17, 2023

Our client, a leader in the financial security space, is looking for a BI Manager to join their team in Johannesburg. The Business Intelligence Manager will be responsible for executing the strategic direction during the development, deployment, maintenance and monitoring of Business Information; technologies, processes, policies and program enhancements in accordance with best practice, national legislation and international standards.

Responsibilities

  • Partner with stakeholders to define business and systems requirements for new information technologies, with focus in the areas of BI, analytics, and data warehousing.
  • Influence design of the Data Strategy through business and industry insights, research as well as global best practices
  • Drive the efficient utilization of data resources across different business units and global locations (if applicable).
  • Develop and implement business intelligence competency center (BICC), that includes annual reviews.
  • Facilitate system feasibility studies, proof of concepts, pilot project, and testing on a continuous basis to improve services.
  • Develop, implement, and maintain all key BI and data management policies and procedures, inclusive of BI/EDW architecture, data centers, standards, purchasing, monitoring, and service provision.
  • Develop, plan and implement Business Intelligence (BI) framework, Data Extraction, Data Staging, Data Transformations, Analytical Processing (OLAP), and Data Mining
  • Define the short- and long-term plan for the corporate BI/analytics program to ensure effective delivery of information that meets current and future requirements.
  • Strategic thinking and the ability to develop and execute plans based on priorities for the business
  • Analyze existing operations and make recommendations for the improvement and growth of the BI/EDW architecture to system owners.
  • Conduct research and remain current with the latest data technologies and solutions in support of future data management procurement efforts.
  • Implement best practices are for effective problem resolution for a high availability, 24/7, global environment.
  • Influence design of reporting and analysis through industry best practices and ensuring alignment to the Technology and business strategy.
  • Develop global maintenance schedules for BI and data warehousing systems (daily, weekly, monthly, annually).
  • Examine, refine, and develop BI metrics.
  • Facilitate and participate in Design Forums ensuring representation of BI, Technology and other stakeholder requirements.
  • Business and design decisions are driven by optimised robust customer and operational performance data
  • Oversee the design, development and deployment all reports, dashboards, and information artifacts relating to Business Intelligence across the organisation.
  • Manage the deployment, monitoring, maintenance, development, upgrade, and support of BI/EDW systems, including data architecture, data integration, high availability, security, and data privacy.
  • Establish and maintain regular written and in-person communications with the organisation’s executives, department heads, and end users regarding information-based decision making.
  • Implement actionable intelligence to operational and technology stakeholders to improve customer and colleague experiences, reduce demand and costs.
  • Assist in the provisioning of end-user services, including user hotline and technical support services.
  • Practice asset management for hardware, software, and equipment.
  • Enforce compliance with change management practices conform to organisation-wide standards.
  • Strive for quality development coding with zero defects
  • Ensure data integrity is preserved through data accuracy, consistency, completeness and timeliness.
  • Monitor and maintain compliance with audit requirements
  • Maintain documentation and auditing of models, projects, and processes
  • Adhere to legislative requirements and Group policies and procedures
  • Preside over disciplinary hearings on behalf of the company in alignment with statutory requirements and the policies & procedures of the company
  • Effectively communicate and embed new processes and procedures as they occur addressing or escalating matters / concerns to the SME’s (subject matter experts) when required
  • Establish, embed, and maintain business intelligence standards, including continuous improvement of working processes, effective use of organization-wide approaches to goal setting, personal development planning, and motivation for a high performing team
  • Engaging and influencing senior colleagues to make changes/improvements based on the reporting the team is responsible for producing
  • Passion for questioning data/analysis so that the team is not only delivering quality, actionable output but also developing their storytelling skills
  • Continuously exploring ways of improving the team’s toolkit and output and a proactive mindset
  • Create an environment conducive to cross-functional skills transfer.
  • Creates a conducive environment which translates into productivity and high morale within the company delivering on key performance areas
  • Lead and manage the Talent Management Process within one’s department
  • Lead and manage the end-to-end performance management process of employees
  • Adhere to legislative requirements, company policies and procedures in respect of employment Health and safety practices
  • Manage overtime / illegal overtime of one’s department through proper planning and staff rotation inclusive of driving the time and attendance system within one’s department
  • Draft and execute training plans in conjunction with the Training Academy
  • Create and implement strategies in collaboration with Change Management & HR to evaluate and maintain employee satisfaction
  • Drive Transformation and BBB-EE initiatives to ensure sustainable alignment to the company scorecard
  • Act as a change management architect in periods of change to ensure continuity
  • Facilitate the necessary presentations, workshops or forums to ensure consistent and accurate communication is given across one’s department
Requirements

  • 5 years of product or technology experience (advantageous)
  • 4 years’ experience with design and implementation of product roadmaps
  • 3 years cloud technology big data, etc
  • Experience in a fast-paced environment with competing demand, multiple partners, networked teams, and evolving needs.
  • Degree in Information Technology Management, Computer Science, Business Administration, Commerce or similar
  • Latest ITIL and/or COBIT certification (advantageous)

