Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our Client with more than 30,000 employees in 50 countries, seeks to grow their Team of Business Analyst to assist in an Oracle Implentation.

The suitable candidate must have an Industrial Engineering Degree and possess Oracle Implementaton, Supply Chain and HR experience.

Location: Gauteng or Cape Town

Work Model: 50% remote

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

oracle

Supply Chain

HR

