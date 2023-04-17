Business Analyst (SD) at Vector Logistics – KwaZulu-Natal Westville

The RCL FOODS Talent Acquisition Team are on hunt for a Business Analyst, with experience on the SAP S&D module, to join our dynamic IT team, within our Logistics Division. The role will be based in Westville and reports to the Applications Manager.

As the Business Analyst (SD), you will be responsible for working in conjunction with the Business to identify, design and specify applications solutions that meet the Business requirements and achieve the Business benefit; and to facilitate the implementation of identified solutions utilising recognised project management methodologies.

Minimum Requirements:

BSc / BCom Degree in Information Systems or B-Tech in Information Technology.

Minimum of 3 – 5 years’ experience within the relevant business function or information technology environment.

Experience working on the SAP S&D module is Essential.

Demonstrated success in managing projects relating to superior performance and continuous improvement.

Valid Code EB drivers’ licence.

Demonstrated business and system knowledge of the SAP SD module.

Advanced end user computer skills (MS Office, Project, Visio etc).

Duties and Responsibilities:

SAP End-User Support:

Assist end users to resolve SAP (Sales & Distribution) related issues across the Vector Business. Resolve calls logged on service management system within agreed SLA.

Provide clear problem definition and liaise with necessary technical experts/external consultants to resolve technical SAP issues related to the Sales and Distribution (S&D) module.

Create and maintain user training manuals and e-learning material in conjunction with the business (super users) and learning team.

Support the business after hours as and when required in order to maintain systems, meet operational and project requirements.

Demonstrate working knowledge in setting up config for EDI (Orders & Invoices).

Demonstrate working knowledge and a good understanding on how to set up Pricing Conditions and Pricing Procedures in SAP. Experience and knowledge working with SAP CRM, Sales Force Automation Applications System, Ordering Portals and Chat Bots.

Opportunity Identification:

Support the Applications Manager and the Business in identifying IT application solutions to address key Business requirements within S&D.

Quantify savings and efficiencies related to these opportunities and draw up Business Case documentation for submission to the Application Manager.

Application Development:

Enhancement and Implementation: Serve as a liaison between the Business and technical consultants to ensure the implementation of identified system enhancements for S&D. Execute on small Business projects requiring IT systems implementation. Meet with relevant Business representatives to establish, understand and document detailed Business requirements to be met by the project. Compile and agree a scope definition document as well as functional specification document and ensure that full sign off is achieved prior to implementation. Assist with the calculation of the business case and return on investment with relevant Business users and stakeholders. Plan for project-related hardware and software requirements by liaising on an on-going basis with the infrastructure team and external software supplier(s).

SAP User Profile Maintenance:

Communicate with authorisations team to assist with creation and maintenance of user profiles in SAP in keeping with risk and audit standards.

Testing of new user profiles related to projects or support related issues.

Assist with resolving user profile audit queries.

System Auditing:

Conduct regular system compliance audits for the S&D module.

Report on system non-compliance by users to the Applications Manager.

Identify and highlight business risk to the Applications Manager as a result of non-compliance.

Recommend compensating controls to the Applications Manager.

Reporting:

Develop appropriate reports for the SAP S&D module as requested by the Business.

Maintain and proactively enhance reports.

Run reports in the system as required by the Business.

Technical Expertise:

Provide ongoing advice and support on best practice to ensure continuous improvement within Business systems and applications.

Develop specialist knowledge of the SAP S&D module, identify opportunities to deliver best value solutions and make recommendations to the Applications Manager.

Resolution of system non-compliance System audit coverage.

Teamwork and Self-Management:

Take ownership and accountability for tasks and activities and demonstrate effective self-management in terms of planning and prioritising, and self-development.

Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of work are consistently and accurately maintained.

Inform relevant parties in the event of tasks or deadlines not met, the potential risks thereof and provide appropriate resolution.

Support and drive the business core values.

Manage colleagues and client’s expectations and communicate appropriately.

Demonstrate willingness to help others and “go the extra mile” to meet team targets and objectives.

Champion training and development of self and others utilising available training opportunities.

Participate in, and drive regular performance appraisals and ensure that own targets and goals are clear and achievable.

Desired Skills:

SAP SD

SAP S&D module

SAP CRM

Sales Force

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

