Business Analyst (WM/LE) at Vector Logistics

At RCL FOODS we see and do things differently. We think bigger, work smarter, and collectively work as a team to achieve our ambition; MORE food to MORE people, MORE often!

RCL FOODS is currently on the hunt to acquire a new Junior Business Analyst (WM/LE). The Junior Business Analyst will be joining the Vector Logistics Team.

The role will be based in Westville and report into the Applications Manager. We require an analytical individual with a SAP WM and supply chain understanding The purpose of the Business Analyst is to provide key support to the business and extract maximum value from the information technology platform, specifically its SAP system. Provide second line SAP support and assist the business to implement new projects and system enhancements.

Minimum Requirements:

Degree in Information Technology / BCom.

Minimum of 3-5 years’ experience within the relevant business function or information technology environment.

Demonstrated success in managing projects relating to superior performance and continuous improvement.

Valid Code EB drivers’ licence.

Experience with managing and integrating warehousing and supply chain with new technologies such as Voice, Handheld Scanners, RF units, Handling units.

Excellent end user knowledge in the SAP WM / LE module.

Demonstrated business and system knowledge (preferably within the SAP WM/LE module).

Advanced end user computer skills (MS Office, Project, Visio etc).

Duties and Responsibilities:

Provide SAP end user support:

Assists end users to resolve SAP related issues across the Vector and Rainbow Business.

Resolves calls as logged on service management system within agreed SLA.

Resolve technical SAP issues.

Leverage System:

Serves as a liaison between the business and SAP Service Provider.

Attend to all system enhancement requests channelled and draw up functional specification documents according to these requirements.

Manage and coordinate IT related business projects:

Serve as a project manager and primary business representative on new business projects requiring IT systems implementation.

Prepare project plan by engaging all relevant parties.

Conduct user training as required and provide post-implementation support to all end-users.

Drive Continuous Business Improvement (CBI) Initiatives:

Identifies CBI opportunities within the IT field.

Quantifies saving & efficiencies related to these opportunities for submission to Application Manager.

Implements enhancements as per business projects function.

Assist in defining business processes and preparing business process documentation.

Training:

Conducts end user training on existing and new SAP functionality across the Group.

Creates and maintains user training manuals & e-learning material.

Authorize and maintain SAP user profiles:

Communicate with authorizations team to assist with creation and maintenance of user profiles in SAP.

Authorize user access for new and existing users and assist with resolving user profile audit queries.

Conduct regular system audits and report on system non-compliance:

Conduct regular system compliance audits across the Group.

Report on system non-compliance by users to Applications Manager.

Reporting:

Develop appropriate reports in SAP as requested by the business.

Run reports in the system as required by the business.

SAP Config and Development:

Compile/update technical specification for SAP WM within agreed best practices and process.

Configure SAP WM in line with agreed specification.

Troubleshoot interface errors and implement preventative measures.

Desired Skills:

SAP WM

SAP Configuration

Handheld Scanners

RF Units

SAP end user support

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

