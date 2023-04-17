Cassava Technologies ups investment in SA

In support of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s investment initiative, Cassava Technologies has pledged a total of R4,5-billion in investment in South Africa at the fifth South African Investment Conference (SAIC).

The investment will be made through Cassava’s business units – Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Africa Data Centres, and Distributed Power Africa.

Through this investment, Cassava – which has operations in Africa, the Middle East, Europe, the US, and Latin America – will continue to bring internationally-recognised services and products to South Africa through the group’s renewable energy, cloud & cyber security, data centres, and broadband connectivity business units.

“South Africa accounts for the largest proportion of Africa’s industrial GDP with a sophisticated and growing ICT sector,” says Hardy Pemhiwa, president & group CEO of Cassava Technologies. “The country’s unique combination of highly developed first-world economic infrastructure and a stable macro-economic environment affords businesses like ours a conducive investment environment in which we can partner with government to drive economic development and create jobs.”

Cassava’s investment pledge comprises key projects, including the expansion of the Liquid Intelligent Technologies fibre network, the extension of Africa Data Centres capacity and footprint, enhanced cloud and cyber security capacity, and the rollout of clean, renewable energy by Distributed Power Africa in South Africa.

South Africa’s $6,75-billion ICT sector represents one of Africa’s most investment-attractive and growth-bound industries today. The world bank estimates that South Africa’s Internet penetration rate has doubled over the last decade, standing at 70%, while the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa reports that the national population coverage for 4G/LTE was at 97,7% in 2021, placing the nation years ahead of its peers in sub-Saharan Africa.