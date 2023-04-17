Configuration Manager

6 Months Contract

Various Locations

Willing to travel as and when required

Responsibilities

Responsible for scope finalization of configuration management processes and the configuration items (CIs) and related information to be controlled.

Identifies, evaluates, and manages the adoption of appropriate tools, techniques, and processes (including automation) for configuration management to ensure information is complete, current, and accurate.

Plans the capture and management of CIs and related nformation.

Contributes to development of configuration management strategies, policies, standards, and guidelines.

Manages and maintains the service compliance of all IT and service assets in line with business and regulatory requirements involving knowledge of financial and technical processes, tools, and techniques.

Identifies, assesses, and communicates associated risks.

Ensures asset controllers, infrastructure teams and the business co-ordinate and optimise value, maintain control, and maintain appropriate legal compliance.

Desired Skills:

IT Configaration

Asset Management

Learn more/Apply for this position