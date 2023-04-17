Configuration Manager – Gauteng Pretoria Region

6 Months Contract
Various Locations
Willing to travel as and when required
Responsibilities
- Responsible for scope finalization of configuration management processes and the configuration items (CIs) and related information to be controlled.
- Identifies, evaluates, and manages the adoption of appropriate tools, techniques, and processes (including automation) for configuration management to ensure information is complete, current, and accurate.
- Plans the capture and management of CIs and related nformation.
- Contributes to development of configuration management strategies, policies, standards, and guidelines.
- Manages and maintains the service compliance of all IT and service assets in line with business and regulatory requirements involving knowledge of financial and technical processes, tools, and techniques.
- Identifies, assesses, and communicates associated risks.
- Ensures asset controllers, infrastructure teams and the business co-ordinate and optimise value, maintain control, and maintain appropriate legal compliance.
Desired Skills:
- IT Configaration
- Asset Management