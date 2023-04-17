Data Analyst at Letsema Consulting – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Job purpose

To analyse data to support Group Internal Audit (GIA) by providing a better understanding of the clients risk profile which enables GIA to conduct/manage risk-based auditing across Letsema.

Job Responsibilities

Contribute to aa culture to the achievement of transformation goals by participating in Letsema’s Culture building initiatives (e.g staff surveys; NSS and Barrett ect).

Participate and support corporate social responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy.

Identify opportunities to improve or enhance processes and productivity by recommending improvements to tools; policies and procedures to add value to Letsema; as well as reward and recognition,

Contribute to stakeholder satisfaction by listening to internal and external clients and delivering on requests.

Engage internal different departments in meetings and forums and suggest ways to benefit business keep abreast of legislation and other industry changes that impacts on role by reading the relevant newsletters; websites and attending session.

Understand and embrace the Letsema Vision and values by demonstrating the values through interaction with team and stakeholders.

Ensures that own contribution and participation contributes to the achievement of team goals.

Create and manage own career through guidance; counselling and support of management ; department and colleagues.

Improve personal Capability and stay abreast of developments in field of expertise by identifying training courses and career progression for self through input and feedback from managers.

Ensure personal growth and enable effectiveness in performance of roles and responsibilities by ensuring all learning actives are completed; applied within the workplace and certification obtained and/or maintained within specified time frames.

Update all payment mechanisms detail by following trends of payment behaviour and method of payments made.

Identify offline days and special campaigns (e,g December,

Desired Skills:

Data extraction

Business Intelligence Tools

Database

Data Analysis

Microsoft Power BI

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The Letsema Group is looking to recruit an exceptional, high performing Data Analyst.

At Letsema, we believe in business being a catalyst for social change. Achieving this ambition is only possible through the combined talents and skills of the Letsema family. We take pride in working with individuals from a variety of backgrounds who have the drive and intellect to bring about positive social change through the enablement Letsema offers to new and returning clients and partners.

