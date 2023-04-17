Data Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Data Analyst to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 1 -year contract role.

What you will be doing:

To Analyse data to support Group Internal Audit (GIA) by providing a better understanding of the client risk profile which enables GIA to conduct/manage risk-based auditing across the company

Participate and suppor corporate social responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy

Identify opportunities to improve or enhance processes and productivity by recommending improvements to tools, policies and procedures to add value to the company as well as reward and recognition.

Contribute to stakeholder satisfaction by listening to internal and external clients and delivering on requests.

Engage internal different departments in meetings and forums and suggest ways to benefit business keep abreast of legislation and other industry changes that impacts on role by reading the relevant newsletters, websites and attending sessions.

Minimise reputational risks to the compay by adhering to the collection processes and procedures

Ensure that stakeholder expectations are met or excedeed by adhering to all compliance training, acknowledgements, policies and performance standards

Identify offline days and special campaigns (e.g. December, March and April) for bulk movements of debit orders by implementing the relevant processes and notifying clients of intentions

What we are looking for:

Completed IT degree / BSc degree or other related fields

3-5 years experience as Data Analyst

Data Warehouse knowledge requried

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

Data analysis

Data warehouse

metadata

