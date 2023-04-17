Database Administrator

6 Months Contract

Various Locations

Willing to travel as and when required

Responsibilities

Use database management system software and tools, and knowledge of logical database schemata,

to investigate problems and collect performance statistics and create reports.

Carries out routine configuration, installation, and reconfiguration of database and related products.

Develops and configures tools to enable automation of database administration tasks.

Identify problems and issues and recommend corrective actions.

Desired Skills:

Database administration

Database Support

Learn more/Apply for this position