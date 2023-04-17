Database Administrator

Apr 17, 2023

6 Months Contract
Various Locations
Willing to travel as and when required

Responsibilities

  • Use database management system software and tools, and knowledge of logical database schemata,
  • to investigate problems and collect performance statistics and create reports.
  • Carries out routine configuration, installation, and reconfiguration of database and related products.
  • Develops and configures tools to enable automation of database administration tasks.
  • Identify problems and issues and recommend corrective actions.

Desired Skills:

  • Database administration
  • Database Support

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *