Developer – Gauteng Petervale

Back End Developer – Use your brilliant talents to make magical software!

The Company:

Recruiting a dynamic Back End Developer responsible for Digital growth business solutions. Helping future-proof your business through automation and digital marketing. Bespoke enterprise resource management platforms involving strategic, engaging software and mobile app development.

The Position:

We’re looking for a Back-End Developer to be based permanently in Sandton. The pay range on offer is a salary between R20 000.00 to R25 000.00 Per Month.

How to Apply:

For your application to be considered, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Back End Software Development experience will be contacted.

Requirements:

Completed Matric – essential

Proven work experience as a Back End Developer

2+ years Back End Development experience

React experience – a must have

Hands on experience with markup languages (HTML, XML)

Familiarity with browser testing and debugging

In-depth understanding of the entire web development process (design, development and deployment)

An ability to perform well in a technical fast-paced environment

Excellent analytical and multitasking skills

Must be South African with a valid South African ID

Own transport with valid drivers license – essential

Responsibilities:

Software development

Optimise strategic, engaging platform and mobile app development

Provide bespoke enterprise resource management solutions

Automation solutions

Business process automation for lead generation

eCommerce automation for product information scraping

Scraping and content management for digital marketing management

Image processing and facial recognition

System automation

Hardware automation

Note:

Technical Assessment to be completed

Applicants must be South African with a valid South African ID

We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days

Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate

Desired Skills:

Python

C#

Java

PhP

Typescript

Javascript

Node JS

Node

Nest JS

HTML

XML

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

