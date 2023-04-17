Developer SQL (Intermediate) at Parvana Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client, a leading global technology organisation located in Somerset West, is at the forefront of delivering sophisticated and comprehensive applications for government projects. Renowned for its exceptional performance and unparalleled security, our client is committed to hiring top talent to deliver excellence to its customers. As an employee, you can expect comprehensive benefits, job stability, and a supportive work environment. Our client takes pride in their culture of progressive modernization and continuous improvement. They prioritise their employees’ professional development, ensuring that everyone has access to the training and resources needed to achieve their full potential. Our culture is built on collaboration, innovation, and excellence, with a focus on delivering the best possible outcomes for their customers. If you are looking for an exciting opportunity to join a dynamic and innovative team, where you can make a difference and build a rewarding career, look no further than our client. They offer an environment where you can thrive and achieve your professional goals, while delivering cutting-edge solutions that help drive the success of our customers.

Create complex T-SQL queries, Stored Procedures and Triggers to meet project requirements.

Collaborate with Business Analysts to define project scope and goals, track milestones, decide priorities, and report regularly to team leaders and BA’s.

Develop new SQL objects or modify existing ones based on specified requirements.

Troubleshoot SQL objects that fail and optimise SQL queries or tune indexing to improve application performance.

Service business requests, including ad hoc data requests or changes to existing processes.

Adhere to coding standards and processes while contributing to all phases of the SDLC process from requirements gathering to deployment.

Identify and understand source data systems while developing ETL processes and investigating and fixing production issues.

Utilise data analysis skills to anticipate and fix bugs in a highly data-driven environment.

Monitor and support production databases while optimising their performance, security, backup, recovery, and integrity.

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering/Mathematical Sciences.

A Microsoft Certification (SQL developer/Azure) would be beneficial.

At least 4 – 5 years of relevant experience as a SQL developer within a software development team.

Ability to work within a team environment, either following mentorship or providing team leader mentorship, and collaborate on a common (UML) design model.

A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools, and techniques, specifically as applied to software development methodologies.

Experience working with security-sensitive data (beneficial) and knowledge of security vulnerabilities and their impact on solutions.

Experience in Microsoft SQL Server, including relational database design principles, SQL Server Administration, SQL OLTP development, SQL Query optimization, SQL Query analysis, and database object design.

Basic knowledge of front-end languages such as HTML, CSS, and Javascript (beneficial).

Ability to deliver production quality software by paying attention to detail, conducting extensive unit testing, and supporting quality testing phases.

Knowledge and experience with tool sets such as SQL Server Management Studio 2012 upwards, SQL profiler (beneficial), and some knowledge of cloud services like Azure, AWS (beneficial).

Good understanding of data integrity and security best practices.

Hands-on experience in Exception Handling and Troubleshooting, including troubleshooting slow running queries and Profiling Performance Issues (beneficial).

