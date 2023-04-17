Hamilton Ratshefola dies

Gijima has confirmed the death of its group chief executive, Hamilton Ratshefola, at the age of 56, following a short illness.

“Gijima, its shareholders, board, executive, staff and the ICT industry have undoubtedly lost a par-excellence leader, a friend, a mentor and an innovator, passionate about all things in ICT, and the turnaround and sustainability of Gijima,” says Gijima executive chairman, Robert Gumede.

Ratshefola joined Gijima in May 2022. Before that, he worked for IBM as the GM for sub-Saharan African. He was the founder of Auxilium Capital as well as the founder of the Cornastone Group of companies.

Ratshefola leaves his wife, Sis Mapule and children.