HEAD OF TECHNICAL IMPLEMENTATION at Ntice Search – Remote Remote

Our cash in transit client is looking for a Head of Implementation.

This position is responsible for driving the development and implementation of a functional Technology strategy and tactical plans aligned with the corporate strategy and goals, and for overseeing the integration of systems and creation of a cohesive digital operations environment. The successful candidate will be responsible for the planning, execution, and optimisation of technology solutions, while ensuring that service delivery meets the contractual obligations to vendors and partners.

Key Performance Areas (KPAs):

Technology Strategy & Innovation:

– Lead the development, planning and implementation of a Technology Implementation strategy aligned to the Technology strategy and Roadmap, including implementing new technology and ways of working into the landscape.

– Investigate, develop, and drive the implementation of industry leading best practices to integrate systems and create a cohesive digital operations environment.

– Outline and monitor that programmes identified support operational needs to transform business performance and deliver increase in revenue generation, result in efficiencies and compliance to technology governance standards.

– Keep abreast of global best practices on technology development strategies to enable client to maintain an advanced position in delivering forward-thinking and commercially astute solutions.

Planning and Organisation:

– Translate the Technology strategy into actionable plans to drive implementation across the company’s ecosystem, prioritising development standards, intelligent data analytics and simplistic modular re-usable applications.

– Identify opportunities to scale technological solutions and design and implement specialised system design solutions that are flexible and adaptable to a wide group of the business market.

– Provide strategic insights into the Application roadmap planning, Software Development and Business Intelligence work streams to implement relevant initiatives, making it visible to all value chain stakeholders.

– Develop a differentiated, innovative approach to data utilization to continuously improve and give client a competitive advantage to stay ahead of the technology advancement curve.

Analysis and Design Activities:

– Manage complex projects and initiatives and approve project deliverables regarding business plans and user requirements and delivery in terms of project management principles (e.g., in scope, on time, and in budget).

– Lead and drive multiple project deliverables using Agile software development processes to deliver projects successfully.

– Review global best practices on technology development strategies to assist in delivering quality and excellence through robust testing awareness.

– Lead the development and implementation of digital application initiatives across the organization applying a change management approach.

Technical implementation within own area:

– Accountable for technical solution development and design for new or upgraded software solutions and applications.

– Identify and create a roadmap for the technologies that can be used to improve and support the company’s products and services, enabling future fit technological initiatives.

– Manage the decommissioning of legacy systems and creating and transitioning to sustainable modules, applications, and platforms, based on best practices.

– Manage the review and optimization of existing applications and business intelligence to provide daily operational reports and use the information to perform predictable analytics.

– Manage a system or solution lifecycle for scalability, extracting value from its functionality, and planning alternative options at the end of its lifes pan.

– Monitor and conduct technical assessments of current state applications and provide recommendations for future state applications, including the next steps.

Quality Management:

– Manage code reviews and confirm compliance with standards as part of the quality assurance management outcomes.

– Review and refine policies and procedures for managing and protecting data in compliance with regulatory acts, such as POPIA.

Risk Management:

– Identify, monitor, and manage ICT risks by implementing appropriate risk controls and procedures to minimise or mitigate system downtime and potential reputational risk for the organisation.

– Implement robust system governance controls and measures throughout the project phases, upgrades, new systems, and migration processes to maintain end users’ and customers’ confidence levels in the security and safety of their data.

– Manage risks and system security threats such as cyber attacks and adhere to Cyber Security Act regulations relating to data management and customer information protection by embedding a culture of safe and secure data management within the organisation.

– Manage audit outcomes and strive towards zero repeat findings.

– Collaborate with the client and external stakeholders to validate and review disaster recovery plans that will have minimal impact on the cash ecosystem in terms of service delivery.

– Implement good governance by confirming that SLAs with clients and service providers are in place, including contracts for information technology resources, i.e., hardware, software, human resources etc.

– Deliver regular reporting, including dashboards and plan reviews on critical business optimization initiatives and projects to Stratco, Manco, Board/ ICT Subcommittees and Project Steering Committees.

Customer and Stakeholder Management:

– Secure stakeholder support and buy-in by demonstrating business benefits and value add for investments in the technological solutions.

– Assist the Chief Technology Officer in resolving tactical issues impacting the business before any escalations and provide strategic direction from ideation to implementation of cutting-edge technology solution projects.

– Responsible for collaboration with technical suppliers to expand product lines and improve customer service.

– Adopt a collaborative approach across departments to drive strategic initiatives, including aligning Technology strategy with various technology road maps and lifecycle usage.

– Monitor compliance with specified provisions of service level agreements to drive mutually beneficial and productive long-term working relationships.

– Manage and negotiate the vendor contracts, monitoring that all contracts have not reached the effluxion of time and that service delivery meets the contractual obligations.

– Participate in key information technology bodies to create networks and use those platforms for maintaining the latest understanding of ICT developments and related regulations.

Finance:

– Develop and control the annual Technology Implementation budget, operating costs, and forecasting.

– Manage the capital investments expenditure (CAPEX) to yield cost optimization and control.

– Manage cost efficiencies to guarantee the appropriateness of Technology spending through optimization and analysis of business benefits.

– Confirm that initiatives have approved business cases and motivations and maintain prioritization based on business priority.

Leadership and People Management:

– Provide Technology leadership to the team and maintain a common understanding of the Technology Implementation strategy and roadmap.

– Lead a team of Subject Matter Experts (SMEs), reviewing their plans, execution programs, and initiatives identified and providing feedback.

– Manage the team’s performance by setting specific goals, assessing performance, conducting period performance feedback reviews, and supporting the team growth through formal development programs and coaching.

– Utilize talent management practices to identify and develop future leaders and retain current talent to contribute to a pipeline of future leaders and business sustainability.

Minimum Requirements:

Work Experience:

10 years’ experience in software and hardware implementation projects, solution architecture, management of complex client deployment projects and technical and business architecture; of which

5 years of senior management experience

5 years of project management experience

– Degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Engineering, or related discipline required.

– Agile methodologies

– Emerging technologies

– Knowledge of data protection and POPI Act

– Understanding of Enterprise Architecture or Technology frameworks and methodologies

– Strategic Thinking

– Assimilated Understanding

– Financial Management

– Risk Management

– Servant Leadership

– Digital Maturity

– Project Management

– Social Intelligence

Desired Skills:

