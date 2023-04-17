INTERMEDIATE FULL STACK C# DEVELOPER WITH ANGULAR – REMOTE SET-UP > BRYANSTON @ R600k TO R720k P/A – Gauteng Bryanston

NEW WORK IN at a modern engineering CRUD solutions hub with key focus in cloud integration. They are a fun and established team, combining exceptional in-house software, IT capabilities and analytics with a pragmatic and practical business experience.

The current need is for Intermediate C#. NET Developers with key skills in Angular 10+. You will join a Turnkey Data Science environment, and a team that is intelligent and passionate; they work remotely but enjoy knowledge sharing and creating code autonomously while fully embracing the cloud so knowledge here will serve you well.

This is what you need to land the job:

3-6 years’ key experience coding with the Microsoft Stack – C# .NET

Experience using SOLID, OOP and TDD

You understand Cross Platform development with .NET Core, and are skilled in Web API Integration and SQL

On the front end you are skilled in Angular or equivalent framework (React, Vue etc)

Azure Cloud

A BSC degree or similar is required

By nature, you are an analytical problem solver who enjoys a good time and a bit of office banter even though you will be working from home.

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

tdd

SQL

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

