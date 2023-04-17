Intermediate SQL Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

Apr 17, 2023

Responsibilities/Tasks:

  • Develop complex T-SQL queries, Stored Procedures and Triggers.
  • Assist in the design of the relational database architecture for new development projects.
  • Develop new / alter existing SQL objects based off a set of requirements.
  • Troubleshoot SQL objects that fail.
  • Support the development team in troubleshooting application performance using SQL profiler and optimizing SQL queries or tuning indexing.
  • Service requests from business, which include changes to processes or ad hoc data requests.
  • Develop according to set coding standards and processes.
  • Collaborate with Business Analysts to define scope and goals, track milestones, decide priorities, and report regularly to team leaders and BA’s.
  • Work with Business Analysts to identify and understand source data systems.
  • Contribute to all phases of the SDLC process extending from requirements gathering and design to development, testing and deployment.
  • Investigate and fix production issues.
  • Develop and test extraction, transformation and load processes.
  • Work in a very data driven environment and use data analysis skills to anticipate and fix bugs.
  • Supporting production databases.
  • Monitor production databases regularly or respond to any database issues by bringing down the database or taking the database offline.
  • Monitoring or optimizing the performance, security, backup, recovery or integrity of database management systems.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering/Mathematical Sciences and/ or at least 4-5 years relevant experience as a SQL developer as part of a team in a software development environment
  • Relevant Microsoft Certification (SQL developer/Azure) will be beneficial.
  • 2 years relevant experience as an Intermediate SQL developer as part of a team in a software development environment.
  • Ability to work in a team environment: Follow mentorship/provide team leader mentorship, collaborate on a common (UML) design model.
  • A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques specifically as applied to software development methodology.
  • Experience working with security sensitive data (beneficial)

Skills and Knowledge requirements:

  • Knowledge of security vulnerabilities and working impact on solutions.
  • Experience of the following in Microsoft SQL Server:
    • Relational database design principles
    • Understanding of SQL Server Administration
    • SQL OLTP development
    • SQL Query optimization
    • SQL Query analysis
    • Database object design
    • XML and JSON structures (beneficial)
    • Good XML manipulation skills in xquery (beneficial)

  • Basic understanding of front-end languages like HTML, CSS, JAVA script (Beneficial)

  • Ability to deliver production quality software by e.g. paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support quality testing phases.

  • Knowledge and experience of the following toolsets:
    • SQL Server Management Studio 2012 upwards
    • SQL profiler (beneficial)

  • Some knowledge on cloud services like Azure, AWS (Beneficial)

  • Good understanding of data integrity and security best practices.

  • Hands on experience in Exception Handling and Troubleshooting

  • Troubleshooting slow running queries, Profiling Performance Issues (Beneficial)

Desired Skills:

  • SQL developer
  • SQL developer/Azure)
  • UML
  • SDLC
  • security sensitive data

