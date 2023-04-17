IT Delivery Manager

6 Months Contract
Various Locations
Willing to travel as and when required
Responsibilities
- Develop implementation plans for complex requests for change.
- Evaluates risks to the integrity of service environment inherent in proposed implementations (including availability, performance, security, and compliance of the business services impacted).
- Seeks authority for those activities, reviews the effectiveness of change implementation, suggests improvement to organisational procedures governing change management. –
- Leads the assessment, analysis, development, documentation, and implementation of changes based on requests for change.
- Leads the assessment, analysis, planning and design of release packages, including assessment of risk.
- Liaises with business and IT partners on release scheduling and communication of progress. – Conducts post release reviews.
- Ensures release processes and procedures are applied and that releases can be rolled back as needed.
- Identifies, evaluates and manages the adoption of appropriate release and deployment tools, techniques and processes (including automation).
Desired Skills:
- Delivery management
- Change management methodology