IT Delivery Manager – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Apr 17, 2023

6 Months Contract
Various Locations
Willing to travel as and when required

Responsibilities

  • Develop implementation plans for complex requests for change.
  • Evaluates risks to the integrity of service environment inherent in proposed implementations (including availability, performance, security, and compliance of the business services impacted).
  • Seeks authority for those activities, reviews the effectiveness of change implementation, suggests improvement to organisational procedures governing change management. –
  • Leads the assessment, analysis, development, documentation, and implementation of changes based on requests for change.
  • Leads the assessment, analysis, planning and design of release packages, including assessment of risk.
  • Liaises with business and IT partners on release scheduling and communication of progress. – Conducts post release reviews.
  • Ensures release processes and procedures are applied and that releases can be rolled back as needed.
  • Identifies, evaluates and manages the adoption of appropriate release and deployment tools, techniques and processes (including automation).

Desired Skills:

  • Delivery management
  • Change management methodology

