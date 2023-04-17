IT Security Administrator – Gauteng Pretoria Region

6 Months Contract
Various Locations
Willing to travel as and when required
Responsibilities
- Monitor the application and compliance of security administration procedures and reviews information systems for actual or potential breaches in security.
- Ensures that all identified breaches in security are promptly and thoroughly investigated and that any system changes required to maintain security are implemented.
- Ensures that security records are accurate and complete and that request for support are dealt with according to set standards and procedures.
- Contributes to the creation and maintenance of policy, standards, procedures and documentation for security.
- Coordinates and manages planning of penetration tests, within a defined area of business activity.
- Delivers objective insights into the existence of vulnerabilities, the effectiveness of defences and mitigating controls – both those already in place and those planned for future implementation.
- Takes responsibility for integrity of testing activities and coordinates the execution of these activities.
- Provides authoritative advice and guidance on the planning and execution of vulnerability tests.
- Defines and communicates the test strategy.
- Manages all test processes and contributes to corporate security testing standards.
Desired Skills:
- Cyber Security