IT Security Administrator – Gauteng Pretoria Region

6 Months Contract

Various Locations

Willing to travel as and when required

Responsibilities

Monitor the application and compliance of security administration procedures and reviews information systems for actual or potential breaches in security.

Ensures that all identified breaches in security are promptly and thoroughly investigated and that any system changes required to maintain security are implemented.

Ensures that security records are accurate and complete and that request for support are dealt with according to set standards and procedures.

Contributes to the creation and maintenance of policy, standards, procedures and documentation for security.

Coordinates and manages planning of penetration tests, within a defined area of business activity.

Delivers objective insights into the existence of vulnerabilities, the effectiveness of defences and mitigating controls – both those already in place and those planned for future implementation.

Takes responsibility for integrity of testing activities and coordinates the execution of these activities.

Provides authoritative advice and guidance on the planning and execution of vulnerability tests.

Defines and communicates the test strategy.

Manages all test processes and contributes to corporate security testing standards.

Desired Skills:

Cyber Security

Learn more/Apply for this position