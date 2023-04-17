IT Security Administrator – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Apr 17, 2023

6 Months Contract
Various Locations
Willing to travel as and when required

Responsibilities

  • Monitor the application and compliance of security administration procedures and reviews information systems for actual or potential breaches in security.
  • Ensures that all identified breaches in security are promptly and thoroughly investigated and that any system changes required to maintain security are implemented.
  • Ensures that security records are accurate and complete and that request for support are dealt with according to set standards and procedures.
  • Contributes to the creation and maintenance of policy, standards, procedures and documentation for security.
  • Coordinates and manages planning of penetration tests, within a defined area of business activity.
  • Delivers objective insights into the existence of vulnerabilities, the effectiveness of defences and mitigating controls – both those already in place and those planned for future implementation.
  • Takes responsibility for integrity of testing activities and coordinates the execution of these activities.
  • Provides authoritative advice and guidance on the planning and execution of vulnerability tests.
  • Defines and communicates the test strategy.
  • Manages all test processes and contributes to corporate security testing standards.

Desired Skills:

  • Cyber Security

