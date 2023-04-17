IT Support Technician – Gauteng Centurion

6 Months Contract

Various Locations

Willing to travel as and when required

Responsibilities

Responsible for installation projects, providing effective team leadership, including information flow to and from the customer during project work.

Develops and implements quality plans and method statements. Monitors the effectiveness of installations and ensures that appropriate recommendations for change are made.

Provides technical expertise to enable the correct application of operational procedures.

Uses infrastructure management tools to determine load and performance statistics. –

Contributes to the planning and implementation of maintenance and installation work, including building and configuration of infrastructure components in virtualised environments.

Implements agreed infrastructure changes and maintenance routines.

Configures tools to automate the provisioning, testing and deployment of new and changed infrastructure.

Identifies operational problems and contributes to their resolution, checking that they are managed in accordance with agreed standards and procedures.

Provides reports and proposals for improvement, to specialists, users, and managers.-

Maintains the network support process and checks that all requests for support are dealt with according to agreed procedures.

Uses network management software and tools to investigate and diagnose network problems, collect performance statistics, and create reports, working with users, other staff, and suppliers as appropriate.

Drafts and maintains procedures and documentation for network support.

Makes a significant contribution to the investigation, diagnosis, and resolution of network problems.

Ensures that all requests for support are dealt with according to set standards and procedures

Desired Skills:

Help Desk Support

Printers

Remote support

