IT Support Technician – Gauteng Centurion

Apr 17, 2023

6 Months Contract
Various Locations
Willing to travel as and when required

Responsibilities

  • Responsible for installation projects, providing effective team leadership, including information flow to and from the customer during project work.
  • Develops and implements quality plans and method statements. Monitors the effectiveness of installations and ensures that appropriate recommendations for change are made.
  • Provides technical expertise to enable the correct application of operational procedures.
  • Uses infrastructure management tools to determine load and performance statistics. –
  • Contributes to the planning and implementation of maintenance and installation work, including building and configuration of infrastructure components in virtualised environments.
  • Implements agreed infrastructure changes and maintenance routines.
  • Configures tools to automate the provisioning, testing and deployment of new and changed infrastructure.
  • Identifies operational problems and contributes to their resolution, checking that they are managed in accordance with agreed standards and procedures.
  • Provides reports and proposals for improvement, to specialists, users, and managers.-
  • Maintains the network support process and checks that all requests for support are dealt with according to agreed procedures.
  • Uses network management software and tools to investigate and diagnose network problems, collect performance statistics, and create reports, working with users, other staff, and suppliers as appropriate.
  • Drafts and maintains procedures and documentation for network support.
  • Makes a significant contribution to the investigation, diagnosis, and resolution of network problems.
  • Ensures that all requests for support are dealt with according to set standards and procedures

Desired Skills:

  • Help Desk Support
  • Printers
  • Remote support

