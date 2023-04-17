IT Support Technician – Gauteng Centurion

6 Months Contract
Various Locations
Willing to travel as and when required
Responsibilities
- Responsible for installation projects, providing effective team leadership, including information flow to and from the customer during project work.
- Develops and implements quality plans and method statements. Monitors the effectiveness of installations and ensures that appropriate recommendations for change are made.
- Provides technical expertise to enable the correct application of operational procedures.
- Uses infrastructure management tools to determine load and performance statistics. –
- Contributes to the planning and implementation of maintenance and installation work, including building and configuration of infrastructure components in virtualised environments.
- Implements agreed infrastructure changes and maintenance routines.
- Configures tools to automate the provisioning, testing and deployment of new and changed infrastructure.
- Identifies operational problems and contributes to their resolution, checking that they are managed in accordance with agreed standards and procedures.
- Provides reports and proposals for improvement, to specialists, users, and managers.-
- Maintains the network support process and checks that all requests for support are dealt with according to agreed procedures.
- Uses network management software and tools to investigate and diagnose network problems, collect performance statistics, and create reports, working with users, other staff, and suppliers as appropriate.
- Drafts and maintains procedures and documentation for network support.
- Makes a significant contribution to the investigation, diagnosis, and resolution of network problems.
- Ensures that all requests for support are dealt with according to set standards and procedures
Desired Skills:
- Help Desk Support
- Printers
- Remote support