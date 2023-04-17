IT Support Technician – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

- A minimum of 3 years experience as IT support
- Familiar with setting up and maintaining Windows and Mac laptops and
- Experience with all levels of customer, up to
- Familiarity with configuring mail clients on all
- You are familiar with Microsoft Office and/or GSuite (primarily Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Docs and Microsoft Office 365 among others) and can assist end users with setup and
- You are willing to help with ad-hoc tasks as & when
- The ability to adapt & handle new systems/requirements as they
- Someone who works well in a team environment and gets along easily with
- Someone who can track progress and meet deadlines (tight ones at times) as well as a very strong work
- Familiarity with managing Active Directory Users and
- Familiarity with maintaining and troubleshooting
- The ability to troubleshoot basic network
- Experience with telephony
- Video conferencing experience, particularly around setup, maintenance and
- Asset management
- Experience with leading IT Helpdesk and ticketing
- ITIL foundation
Desired Skills:
- Punctuality
- Good communication skills.
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree