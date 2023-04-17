Java Developer – 2355,2356,2357,2358,2359 – Gauteng Pretoria

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
- Java Developer
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
Technical knowledge :
- Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
- At least 6 years’ worth of experience using back-end technologies such as
- js
- Java
- Experience with cloud technologies (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred):
- API Gateway, CloudWatch, DynamoDB, SQS, SNS, Kinesis, S3, Lambda etc.
- Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems
- Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration and operation)
- Compute: Severless
- Virtual networks, including communication with on-premises networks
- Infrastructure as Code (CloudFormation)
- Monitoring and log analytics
- Experience with Databases both Sql and NoSql
- Experience with:
- Web Services Design & Deployment
- REST
- GIT
- Experience with Design / Architecture Patterns
- Experience in AGILE or SCRUM
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
Experience with E-mobility
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- Scrum
- Java