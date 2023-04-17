Junior/Intermediate Software Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

DESIGN, develop and deliver cutting-edge high quality & reliable products and systems as the next Junior/Intermediate Software Developer sought by a boutique software company. Your role will require you to develop high quality code in C# and .NET languages and to have good knowledge of MS-SQL or MySQL. The ideal candidate will have a BTech, BSc or equivalent, with 2+ years’ relevant work experience.

DUTIES:

Develop and modify software modules based on business requirements.

Develop high quality codes in C# and .NET languages.

Prepare technical requirements, functional specifications, and configuration documents.

Address technical queries from clients in a prompt manner.

Work with QA team in Unit Testing and System Testing.

Coordinate with the Project team to develop ad-hoc prototypes.

REQUIREMENTS:

BTech, BSc. or equivalent from Varsity College, CTI, University or CPUT.

Skills –

Essential: C# and .Net or similar.

MVC.

MySQL or MS-SQL.

JavaScript.

HTML.

React Native (advantageous).

ATTRIBUTES:

Self-learner and must be able to work in a team or on your own.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] OR e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Junior

Intermediate

Software

Learn more/Apply for this position