Knitwear Programmer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Durban : Qualified and Experienced Knitware Programmer / Designer required for large manufacturer specailizing in knitware
You will be responsible for creating and programming innovative knitware designs for our knitware manufacturer.
You will work closely with our production team and quality control department to ensure the highest standards of quality and efficiency.
To be successful in this role, you should have at least 5 years of experience in knitware design and programming using the Stoll computerised M1 design system. You should have a strong portfolio of knitware projects that demonstrate your creativity and technical skills and grade various sizes as per specifications.
You should also have excellent communication and teamwork skills, as well as a keen eye for detail and aesthetics.
Requirements :
- Minimum 5 Years experience working with Stoll Knitting Machines
- Matric
- Fluent in English
Remuneration : R25 000 Cost to Company
Negotiable depending on experience
If not contacted within 7 Days please consider your application unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- Designer
- M1 Design
- Stoll Knitting Machines
- Knitware
- Machine Programmer
- Fashion