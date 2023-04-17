NEW WORK: INTERMEDIATE SOFTWARE DEVELOPER – C# for Bryanston based FinTech (HYBRID) @ R600K to R750K at E – merge IT Recruitment

Join a top financial advisory and private wealth FinTech; this bunch can boast their market-leading performance in the multi-asset space in both SA and the UK with a big international presence. The current need is for Intermediate C# Software Developers who have a strong entrepreneurial spirit.

By nature, if you are driven, self-motivated and an analytical application developer who has the ability to solve business requirements through the implementation of high-quality, user-friendly applications; then you will fly in this environment. Apply today.

THIS IS WHAT WE NEED FROM YOU:

You have 5+ years’ experience deep software engineering and hard-core coding -C#

Hands on experience with Web Applications and programming languages such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and API’s

Strong capability for backend development in C# .NET and MSSQL including .NET Core, Entity Framework and T-SQL

Strong pattern knowledge – MVVM / MVC, Dependency Injection etc.

You have a strong understanding of UI, cross-browser compatibility

When it comes to cloud you are comfortable with Azure

You have a strong grasp of security principles

Exposure to various forms of testing – Unit testing, integration testing etc

You communicate well in a team environment, and if quality code had a name, you would be it

Qualifications

A Relevant BSc Degree essential with excellent academics

Microsoft certifications or similar

