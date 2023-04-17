Project Manager at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

This is a remote position.

Client Details:

Our client is a premium food and beverage business that produces and delivers food to grocery chains and direct to the consumer. They strive to develop high-quality, wholesome, sustainable, and natural food products that are grounded in food safety, embrace different cultures and create a positive impact on the environment and the world around them.

Summary:

Our client is seeking an experienced Project Manager to oversee their e-commerce project, order management, fulfilment, and integration with payment gateways. The Project Manager will be responsible for managing the project life cycle, including planning, executing, and closing projects according to deadlines, budget, and scope. The ideal candidate will have a proven track record in project management, stakeholder management, and the ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Role Responsibilities:

Plan and execute projects in a timely and efficient manner while ensuring adherence to project requirements, scope, and budget.

Manage project risks, issues, and changes, ensuring appropriate action is taken to mitigate or resolve them.

Oversee the order management process, including order tracking, inventory management, and shipping logistics.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure the integration of the payment gateway is seamless and meets business requirements.

Build strong relationships with stakeholders, including customers, vendors, and team members, ensuring effective communication and alignment of project goals.

Ensure compliance with company policies, procedures, and quality standards.

Monitor project progress and report on status to senior management, providing recommendations for improvement as needed.

Actively participate in the development of project management methodologies and tools to enhance project performance.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

Solid experience in project management, preferably in a related field such as eCommerce or logistics.

Previous WooCommerce experience will be an advantage

Proven experience in stakeholder management and delivering projects on time, within budget, and to scope.

Strong problem-solving / analytical skills, with the ability to make sound decisions in a fast-paced environment.

Excellent communication, interpersonal, and organisational skills.

Knowledge of payment gateways / platforms / ERP (Syspro an advantage) systems is a plus.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team, with a hands-on approach to project management.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Payment Gateways

ERP Systems

