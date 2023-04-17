Project Manager – North West Rustenburg

Apr 17, 2023

Our client in the mining industry is looking for a Project Manager who has at least 10 years’ experience. The successful candidate will be responsible for but not limited to the following:

  • Overseeing all aspects of projects, set deadlines, identify and manage risks, assign responsibilities, monitor and summarize progress of project.
  • Compliance to MHSA and Regulations
  • Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors for the flawless execution of projects
  • Develop a detailed project plan to monitor and track progress and deliverables
  • Manage changes to the project scope, project schedule and project costs using appropriate verification techniques.
  • Track project performance to analyze the successful completion of short and long-term goals
  • Assist in the definition of project scope and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders and ensuring technical feasibility. The focus will be on smelter related projects.
  • Lead meetings and set expectations for project team
  • Ensure all projects are delivered on-time, within scope and within budget
  • Ensure resource availability and allocation
  • Delegate project tasks based on junior staff members’ individual strengths, skill sets and experience levels.
  • Monitor compliance to applicable codes, practices, QA/QC policies, performance standards and specifications.R
  • Enhance department and organization reputation while generating trust and credibility
  • Accept ownership for accomplishing new and different requests
  • Explore opportunities to add value to job accomplishments
  • Meet with clients to take detailed ordering briefs and clarify specific requirements of each project.
  • Report and escalate any serious matters to management as needed
  • Perform risk management to minimize project risks
  • Create, maintain comprehensive project documentation and prepare projects status report

Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s Degree, NHD or equivalent in Mechanical, Electrical or Metallurgical Engineering.

  • Project Management Professional (PMP) qualification

  • Government Certificate of Competency (GCC-Mine and Works) will be advantageous.
  • Proven working experience of at least 10 years in the Smelter Industry of which at least 5 years should have been in the Project Management environment.
  • Experience in strategic planning, risk management and/or change management.
  • Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office and Microsoft Projects
  • Valid Driver’s license
  • Above average client-facing and internal communication skills

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • Project Planning
  • Strategic Planning
  • MS projects

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

