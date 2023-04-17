Project Manager – North West Rustenburg

Our client in the mining industry is looking for a Project Manager who has at least 10 years’ experience. The successful candidate will be responsible for but not limited to the following:

Overseeing all aspects of projects, set deadlines, identify and manage risks, assign responsibilities, monitor and summarize progress of project.

Compliance to MHSA and Regulations

Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors for the flawless execution of projects

Develop a detailed project plan to monitor and track progress and deliverables

Manage changes to the project scope, project schedule and project costs using appropriate verification techniques.

Track project performance to analyze the successful completion of short and long-term goals

Assist in the definition of project scope and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders and ensuring technical feasibility. The focus will be on smelter related projects.

Lead meetings and set expectations for project team

Ensure all projects are delivered on-time, within scope and within budget

Ensure resource availability and allocation

Delegate project tasks based on junior staff members’ individual strengths, skill sets and experience levels.

Monitor compliance to applicable codes, practices, QA/QC policies, performance standards and specifications.R

Enhance department and organization reputation while generating trust and credibility

Accept ownership for accomplishing new and different requests

Explore opportunities to add value to job accomplishments

Meet with clients to take detailed ordering briefs and clarify specific requirements of each project.

Report and escalate any serious matters to management as needed

Perform risk management to minimize project risks

Create, maintain comprehensive project documentation and prepare projects status report

Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree, NHD or equivalent in Mechanical, Electrical or Metallurgical Engineering.

Project Management Professional (PMP) qualification

Government Certificate of Competency (GCC-Mine and Works) will be advantageous.

Proven working experience of at least 10 years in the Smelter Industry of which at least 5 years should have been in the Project Management environment.

Experience in strategic planning, risk management and/or change management.

Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office and Microsoft Projects

Valid Driver’s license

Above average client-facing and internal communication skills

