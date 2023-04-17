Project Manager – North West Rustenburg

Our client in the mining industry is looking for a Project Manager who has at least 10 years’ experience. The successful candidate will be responsible for but not limited to the following:
- Overseeing all aspects of projects, set deadlines, identify and manage risks, assign responsibilities, monitor and summarize progress of project.
- Compliance to MHSA and Regulations
- Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors for the flawless execution of projects
- Develop a detailed project plan to monitor and track progress and deliverables
- Manage changes to the project scope, project schedule and project costs using appropriate verification techniques.
- Track project performance to analyze the successful completion of short and long-term goals
- Assist in the definition of project scope and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders and ensuring technical feasibility. The focus will be on smelter related projects.
- Lead meetings and set expectations for project team
- Ensure all projects are delivered on-time, within scope and within budget
- Ensure resource availability and allocation
- Delegate project tasks based on junior staff members’ individual strengths, skill sets and experience levels.
- Monitor compliance to applicable codes, practices, QA/QC policies, performance standards and specifications.R
- Enhance department and organization reputation while generating trust and credibility
- Accept ownership for accomplishing new and different requests
- Explore opportunities to add value to job accomplishments
- Meet with clients to take detailed ordering briefs and clarify specific requirements of each project.
- Report and escalate any serious matters to management as needed
- Perform risk management to minimize project risks
- Create, maintain comprehensive project documentation and prepare projects status report
Requirements:
-
Bachelor’s Degree, NHD or equivalent in Mechanical, Electrical or Metallurgical Engineering.
-
Project Management Professional (PMP) qualification
- Government Certificate of Competency (GCC-Mine and Works) will be advantageous.
- Proven working experience of at least 10 years in the Smelter Industry of which at least 5 years should have been in the Project Management environment.
- Experience in strategic planning, risk management and/or change management.
- Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office and Microsoft Projects
- Valid Driver’s license
- Above average client-facing and internal communication skills
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Project Planning
- Strategic Planning
- MS projects
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree