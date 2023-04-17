Our client is in search of an experienced Python Developer to join their team at their Johannesburg branch on a hybrid model.
Requirements:
- A relevant tertiary qualification, preferably a degree or honours in computer science or computer engineering
- 4+ years of experience
- Python
- Django
- Scala
- SQL
- Cloud Exposure
If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, email your CV to [Email Address Removed].com.
Desired Skills:
- Python Developer
