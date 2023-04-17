Python Developer

Apr 17, 2023

Our client is in search of an experienced Python Developer to join their team at their Johannesburg branch on a hybrid model.

Requirements:

  • A relevant tertiary qualification, preferably a degree or honours in computer science or computer engineering
  • 4+ years of experience
  • Python
  • Django
  • Scala
  • SQL
  • Cloud Exposure

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, email your CV to [Email Address Removed].com.

Desired Skills:

