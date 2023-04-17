Quality Systems Administrator – Plastics / Food Manufacturing

A leading company specialising in the manufacturing of rigid plastic packaging products into the food manufacturing industry requires the above to assist the SHEQ Manager with the group’s quality systems administration.

Minimum requirements for the role:

A matric or similar qualification is essential for this role.

A tertiary qualification in the related field would be preferred.

Previous experience having worked within a manufacturing and or related environment is essential for the role.

Experience working with ISO/food safety standards and requirements is preferred.

Must have excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Must be computer literate in Microsoft Office.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Assisting the SHEQ Manager with the maintenance of the group’s quality systems administration.

Assisting with the planning, co-ordination and execution of internal and external audits.

Assisting as a document management expert to the site assisting users with questions and issues.

Assisting with change control process compliance and ensuring timeliness in the routing of quality management system documents.

Coordinating with the quality team leader to investigate customer complaints and all applicable information to determine accuracy of a complaint.

Assisting in the continuous evaluation of the quality system for compliance to ISO and food safety systems and internal processes/policies.

Assisting with the preparation of QMS performance reports for management review meetings.

Supporting customer/3rd party audits of the site.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

Desired Skills:

Food Manufacturing

Plastics

Administrator

Systems Administrator

Quality Systems Administrator

