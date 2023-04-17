SA’s biggest mall-based gaming tournament kicks off

Five months, seven malls, one national finale! Gamers … are you ready … for the SHIFT Gaming Experience, one of the largest national gaming tournaments in South Africa.

Sponsored by MTN and Hyprop – and hosted in partnership with Computer Mania, Gizzu, and Redragon – the tournament is taking place online and in-person at seven shopping centres nationwide between April and August and players will compete for a share of R35 000 and the title of 2023 SHIFT Gaming Experience champion.

At the heart of all the action is the FIFA 23 competition where gamers will compete in online and face-to-face qualifying rounds. The online heats will precede those taking place at shopping malls across Gauteng and the Western Cape, with each mall hosting elimination rounds on the Friday or Saturday and a finale on the Sunday of their particular leg of the tournament.

The 28 victors that emerge from these heats, as well as the four top players in the online matches affiliated with the specific mall, will face off for a gift card valued at R2 500 and a chance to progress to the national finale going down at Canal Walk in Cape Town from 25 to 27 August.

National preliminaries will take place across the country, and everyone is invited. The participating shopping malls are as follows:

Somerset Mall (Western Cape): Online qualifier: 16 April; In-centre event: 21-23 April

Rosebank Mall (Gauteng): Online qualifier: 7 May; In-centre event: 12-14 May

Woodlands Boulevard Shopping Complex(Gauteng): Online qualifier: 21 May; In-centre event: 26 -28 May

The Glen Shopping Centre (Gauteng): Online qualifier: 25 June; In-centre event: 30 June – 2 July

Clearwater Mall (Gauteng): Online qualifier: 9 July; In-centre event: 14 – 16 July

Capegate Mall (Western Cape): Online qualifier: 23 July; In-centre event: 28 – 30 July

Canal Walk (Western Cape): Online qualifier: 13 August; In-centre event: 23 – 27 August

Apart from the FIFA 23 action, all seven malls will also host side competitions ranging from F1 and Fortnite, to fighting games, and Minecraft Legends where gift cards and spot prizes will be up for grabs for the winners and runners-up. Spectators and players can also try their hand at games like Rocket League, Brawlhalla, and Multiversus. Plus, they can experience MTN Arena, the country’s first cloud gaming platform, and participate in a keyboard rebuild race for the chance to win a keyboard. What’s more, there will be giveaways at each in-centre event.

At the national finale, the seven finalists will battle it out to see who will be crowned the greatest gamer in SA. Over and above the R20 000 grand prize for the FIFA 23 winner and the R10 000 and R5 000 prizes for the first and second runners-up, another R60 000 prize pool will be there for the taking in the Call of Duty tournament that will run concurrently at the final.

“Together with our partners, it’s time we bring our rainbow nation together and provide them with an opportunity to do more than just shop,” says Hyprop brand and campaigns marketing manager, Christie Stanbridge.

“We are thrilled to partner with Hyprop to bring this exciting gaming experience to our customers,” adds Jason Probert, GM: Digital Services at MTN South Africa. “In line with our promise to deliver bold digital solutions for Africa, this partnership is another way we are demonstrating our commitment in providing experiences using our digital services and our best network connectivity. We encourage our customers to visit our activations in these shopping malls to experience an esports gaming tournament that they have never seen before.”