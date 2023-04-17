Scrum Master Agile

As a Scrum Master, you will help teams from our clients with their Agile way of working, more specifically help Scrum teams to thrive. This key position will put you in a central and challenging position, which offers a great opportunity to be highly visible within the client organization, create impact, further develop facilitation and coaching skills, and accelerate your professional growth.
We are looking for someone who:
- Is a natural listener and can work with several types of people in- and outside the team,
- Can coach one or more teams to improve their collaboration and Agile way of working,
- Will challenge existing ways of working, and (help) implement improvements where necessary,
- Can explain why certain behavior or processes help or block the team,
- Knows how to collaborate with and challenge the Product Owner and other stakeholders,
- Is comfortable with organizing meetings, training or workshops and has good facilitation skills,
- Wants to play an active role in our internal Agile community,
- Will play an active part in developing and coaching colleagues to become a Scrum Master,
- Knows how to motivate a team to be at their best every day!
Qualifications
- Experience in a scrum master role
- Familiarity with software development
- Excellent knowledge of Scrum techniques and artifacts (such as definition of user stories,
- Automated testing, backlog refinement)
- Good knowledge of other Agile frameworks
- Excellent communication and servant leadership skills
- Problem-solving and conflict-resolution ability
- Outstanding organizational skills
- Scrum master certification
- Proficient in: Jira, Confluence, Slack, MS Office
- Must be able to work under pressure with excellent problem-solving ability.
- Strong project management, administrative and budgeting skills required
If you do not hear from us within 14 working days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- scrum master
- Scrum Management
- Agile coaching
- User Stories
- Scrum