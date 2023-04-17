Scrum Master Agile

As a Scrum Master, you will help teams from our clients with their Agile way of working, more specifically help Scrum teams to thrive. This key position will put you in a central and challenging position, which offers a great opportunity to be highly visible within the client organization, create impact, further develop facilitation and coaching skills, and accelerate your professional growth.

We are looking for someone who:

Is a natural listener and can work with several types of people in- and outside the team,

Can coach one or more teams to improve their collaboration and Agile way of working,

Will challenge existing ways of working, and (help) implement improvements where necessary,

Can explain why certain behavior or processes help or block the team,

Knows how to collaborate with and challenge the Product Owner and other stakeholders,

Is comfortable with organizing meetings, training or workshops and has good facilitation skills,

Wants to play an active role in our internal Agile community,

Will play an active part in developing and coaching colleagues to become a Scrum Master,

Knows how to motivate a team to be at their best every day!

Qualifications

Experience in a scrum master role

Familiarity with software development

Excellent knowledge of Scrum techniques and artifacts (such as definition of user stories,

Automated testing, backlog refinement)

Good knowledge of other Agile frameworks

Excellent communication and servant leadership skills

Problem-solving and conflict-resolution ability

Outstanding organizational skills

Scrum master certification

Proficient in: Jira, Confluence, Slack, MS Office

Must be able to work under pressure with excellent problem-solving ability.

Strong project management, administrative and budgeting skills required

If you do not hear from us within 14 working days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

scrum master

Scrum Management

Agile coaching

User Stories

Scrum

