Scrum Master Agile

Apr 17, 2023

As a Scrum Master, you will help teams from our clients with their Agile way of working, more specifically help Scrum teams to thrive. This key position will put you in a central and challenging position, which offers a great opportunity to be highly visible within the client organization, create impact, further develop facilitation and coaching skills, and accelerate your professional growth.

We are looking for someone who:

  • Is a natural listener and can work with several types of people in- and outside the team,
  • Can coach one or more teams to improve their collaboration and Agile way of working,
  • Will challenge existing ways of working, and (help) implement improvements where necessary,
  • Can explain why certain behavior or processes help or block the team,
  • Knows how to collaborate with and challenge the Product Owner and other stakeholders,
  • Is comfortable with organizing meetings, training or workshops and has good facilitation skills,
  • Wants to play an active role in our internal Agile community,
  • Will play an active part in developing and coaching colleagues to become a Scrum Master,
  • Knows how to motivate a team to be at their best every day!

Qualifications

  • Experience in a scrum master role
  • Familiarity with software development
  • Excellent knowledge of Scrum techniques and artifacts (such as definition of user stories,
  • Automated testing, backlog refinement)
  • Good knowledge of other Agile frameworks
  • Excellent communication and servant leadership skills
  • Problem-solving and conflict-resolution ability
  • Outstanding organizational skills
  • Scrum master certification
  • Proficient in: Jira, Confluence, Slack, MS Office
  • Must be able to work under pressure with excellent problem-solving ability.
  • Strong project management, administrative and budgeting skills required

If you do not hear from us within 14 working days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • scrum master
  • Scrum Management
  • Agile coaching
  • User Stories
  • Scrum

