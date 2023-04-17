Senior Agile Master

- Provides active and regular mentorship to other Agile Masters.
- Supports multiple Feature Teams in complex Products / Sub-products up to Domain level.
- Provides key insights into the evolution of Agile KPIs in complex Agile Teams to improve efficiencies at an organisational level.
- Contributes significant value in relevant CoPs through active leadership.
- Guides the team and organisation on the use and application of Agile/Scrum methodologies and practices.
- Aligns within bigger teams to ensure good collaboration and value adding outcomes.
- Collaborates with Product Owners and colleagues across multiple sites/locations.
- Gives structure to workshops and meetings to lead and facilitate the team’s Agile way of working.
- This includes facilitating discussion, decision making, and conflict resolution.
- Assesses the Agile maturity of the team and organisation and coaches the team to higher levels.
- Drive Agile quality assessment.
- Drive Agile testing approaches.
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications:
- IT / Business Degree
- At least two of the following:
- Professional Scrum Master II™ (scrum.org)
- Advanced Certified ScrumMaster® (scrumailliance.org)
- Certified SAFe® advanced Scrum Master (scaledagile.com)
- Leading SAFe® Agilisit (scaledagile.com)
- Scale Professional Scrum™ (scrum.org)
- Certification as Scrum Master
Skills Requirements:
You will need at least 4-6 years’ experience in building and running Agile Feature Teams.
Successful experience in running more than one Agile Feature teams as an Agile Master.
Experience as an Agile coach.
At least 4 years’ experience in the IT / Software DevOps industry is essential.
Good experience with Bespoke Software Development, and Software Lifecycle.
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- Agile Coach
- Agile Master