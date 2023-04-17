Senior Agile Master

Provides active and regular mentorship to other Agile Masters.

Supports multiple Feature Teams in complex Products / Sub-products up to Domain level.

Provides key insights into the evolution of Agile KPIs in complex Agile Teams to improve efficiencies at an organisational level.

Contributes significant value in relevant CoPs through active leadership.

Guides the team and organisation on the use and application of Agile/Scrum methodologies and practices.

Aligns within bigger teams to ensure good collaboration and value adding outcomes.

Collaborates with Product Owners and colleagues across multiple sites/locations.

Gives structure to workshops and meetings to lead and facilitate the team’s Agile way of working.

This includes facilitating discussion, decision making, and conflict resolution.

Assesses the Agile maturity of the team and organisation and coaches the team to higher levels.

Drive Agile quality assessment.

Drive Agile testing approaches.

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications:

IT / Business Degree

At least two of the following:

Professional Scrum Master II™ (scrum.org)

Advanced Certified ScrumMaster® (scrumailliance.org)

Certified SAFe® advanced Scrum Master (scaledagile.com)

Leading SAFe® Agilisit (scaledagile.com)

Scale Professional Scrum™ (scrum.org)

Certification as Scrum Master

Skills Requirements:

You will need at least 4-6 years’ experience in building and running Agile Feature Teams.

Successful experience in running more than one Agile Feature teams as an Agile Master.

Experience as an Agile coach.

At least 4 years’ experience in the IT / Software DevOps industry is essential.

Good experience with Bespoke Software Development, and Software Lifecycle.

Desired Skills:

Agile

Agile Coach

Agile Master

