Senior Agile Master

Apr 17, 2023

  • Provides active and regular mentorship to other Agile Masters.

  • Supports multiple Feature Teams in complex Products / Sub-products up to Domain level.

  • Provides key insights into the evolution of Agile KPIs in complex Agile Teams to improve efficiencies at an organisational level.

  • Contributes significant value in relevant CoPs through active leadership.

  • Guides the team and organisation on the use and application of Agile/Scrum methodologies and practices.

  • Aligns within bigger teams to ensure good collaboration and value adding outcomes.

  • Collaborates with Product Owners and colleagues across multiple sites/locations.

  • Gives structure to workshops and meetings to lead and facilitate the team’s Agile way of working.

  • This includes facilitating discussion, decision making, and conflict resolution.

  • Assesses the Agile maturity of the team and organisation and coaches the team to higher levels.

  • Drive Agile quality assessment.

  • Drive Agile testing approaches.

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications:

  • IT / Business Degree

  • At least two of the following:

  • Professional Scrum Master II™ (scrum.org)

  • Advanced Certified ScrumMaster® (scrumailliance.org)

  • Certified SAFe® advanced Scrum Master (scaledagile.com)

  • Leading SAFe® Agilisit (scaledagile.com)

  • Scale Professional Scrum™ (scrum.org)

  • Certification as Scrum Master

Skills Requirements:

You will need at least 4-6 years’ experience in building and running Agile Feature Teams.

Successful experience in running more than one Agile Feature teams as an Agile Master.

Experience as an Agile coach.

At least 4 years’ experience in the IT / Software DevOps industry is essential.

Good experience with Bespoke Software Development, and Software Lifecycle.

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • Agile Coach
  • Agile Master

