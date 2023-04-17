Senior Business Analyst

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Senior Business Analyst to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 12-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

Build and maintain relationships with key role players by communicating regularly and working closely with them to elicit business requirements, evaluate and recommend possible business solutions.

Proactively identify project risks and issues through consultation with key stakeholders and communicating these with the Project Manager (PM).

Ensure all the business requirements, evaluations and recommendations of possible business solutions, assessments and feasibility analysis are documented, circulated and signed off by the relevant stakeholders, and handed over to the PM for use in defining and designing the project.

Facilitate workshops in order to obtain business user requirements in terms of the proposed end state of the project so that the project is suitably defined, designed and implemented.

Ensure alignment between various tech teams for UAT and PRD delivery

Implementation, LCT testing, Country support in PRD as well as training where required

Building of testing scenarios and compiling data to be used during testing

Assisting testers during DEV, UAT and LCT

Testing in SITUAT and Post Deployment to PRD

Review Training Guide for various stakeholders

Ensuring alignment between various countries with regards to functionality and Operational processes

Analyse the “as is” “business architectures”, to identify any issues, opportunities, etc. This includes the analysis of all existing products & services, the procedures and business rules, the organisation structures, functions, roles & responsibilities, the business processes & procedures, the IT systems functionalities, data, performance and measurement metrics.

Investigate and perform a business needs analysis, by interviewing the product or business process owners, to determine business requirements and identify possible alternatives and or solutions to achieve these requirements.

Perform “root cause” issues analysis with key stakeholders by either conducting interviews or workshop to further evaluate and identify solutions and/or alternatives to meet the business requirements and document all findings to assist with project definition, design and build.

Investigate options available, best practices, alternatives etc. and obtain up to date information in relation to the project requirements / objectives by referring to internal and external parties to ensure the best solution is considered and identified for the project.

Design the “to be” “business architectures” by using the identified design principles and document the ideas

Identify and design new and/or improved business process systems and/or procedures to deliver project goals by ensuring that the best solution is considered and identified for the project.

Undertake a feasibility and impact analysis of solutions identified (people, process, data and system infrastructure) with key stakeholders, internal, external and technology staff to further define project requirements for the definition, design and build of the project.

Identify IT interfaces, IT integration points to ensure integration into functional specifications, by consulting and workshopping with the IT System Analysis teams, Group Strategy, Enterprise Architect, Vendors, etc).

Develop IT-systems functional, non-functional and service level requirements, reporting requirements.

What we are looking for:

Completed IT degree / BSc degree or other related fields

5 – 7 years experience as Business Analyst or Data analysis

Understanding of the flow system / SQL / BI

Desired Skills:

business analysis

SQL

BI

Data Analysis

