Senior Data Engineer at Sasfin Bank

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB

We are looking for a Senior Data Engineer to join our dynamic and diverse team of Data [Email Address Removed] are seeking people that are passionate about using data to solve problems, to turn data into information and information into insight that will lead to informed business decisions. Responsible for the development, testing, maintenance, configuration and enhancement of all aspects related to the organisation data architectures including the Enterprise Data Warehouse (EDW). The Senior Data Engineer works closely with the data analysts, data scientists and business pillar teams to power insight and avail meaningful data for business use.

KEY AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY

Design and develop databases, SQL queries, stored procedures, reports, dashboards and integration solutions for both real time and batch environments.

Enable and run data migrations and data integrations across different databases and different servers.

Store, retrieve and manipulate data for analysis.

Strive to ensure there is proper data governance and quality across all relevant data platforms.

Promote best practices and design principles for data warehousing techniques and architecture.

Proactively analyse and evaluate the business’s databases and data Warehouse to identify and recommend improvements and/or optimization.

Perform Unit Testing and Systems Integration Testing within the provided or recommended test infrastructure and standards.

Follow all change control processes to implement the agreed solution by ensuring that all changes in the system upgrades, systems configuration changes or application parameter changes have been approved by the Change Approval Board (CAB) and have been tested.

Troubleshoot data issues and present possible solutions to these issues.

Provide second and third level support in order to resolve incidents within SLA timelines, conduct root cause analysis to resolve problems, and update all relevant process documentation.

Manage and maintain the development environment including source control.

Maintain code in TFS (Team Foundation Server) supporting multiple branches/deployment paths.

Follow company and departmental policies and procedures as well as coding and documentation standards.

Expected to carry out core accountabilities for complex tasks and no supervision for more routine matters.

Assist fellow team members and business on critical projects and ad hoc tasks when required.

Azure Synapse Analytics advantageous.

Python scripts or Jupyter notebook advantageous

SKILLS/PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES REQUIRED

B.Sc. (Computer Science) or B.Sc. (Information Systems) with specialist certification, e.g., Microsoft Azure Data Engineer/Architect.

A strong knowledge of the financial services industry, POPIA, RDARR or IFRS 9 experience will be advantageous.

Over 8 years’ experience in developing and maintaining Microsoft Business Intelligence Suite in an enterprise environment and in advanced Microsoft Excel.

Knowledge and experience in data frameworks, practices, methodologies and tooling (e.g., DAMA, Apache, etc.).

Experience in database and data warehouse design and in building logical and physical data models.

Experience in a high-availability and online transacting environment.

Understanding of Ralph Kimball methodologies.

Understanding of planning a BI Infrastructure and Architecture.

Thorough understanding of Microsoft development tools and environments including:

o MSSQL Server and Database Administration

o SQL Integration Services

o SQL Analysis Services (including Tabular Models)

o SQL Reporting Services

o SQL Master Data Services

o SQL Data Quality Services

o Microsoft Performance Point Services

o Microsoft Power Pivot/Pivot Tables, View and Query

o Microsoft GEO Maps

o Microsoft Power BI

o Microsoft .NET technologies

o VB.Net/C#

o T-SQL

o Microsoft Visual Studio

o Creation of Source to Target Mappings

o Dimensional Modelling PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

o Demonstrate integrity, empathy and emotional intelligence

o Sound knowledge of business management

o Strong customer centricity

o The ability to collaborate across the organisation with various teams

o Ability to work under pressure and tight deadlines.

o Meticulous attention to detail

o Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

o Ability to manage and mitigate risks

o Demonstrate excellent time management and organisational skills

o Good multi-tasking skills

o Displays self-motivation and ability to work in a self-directed environment

o Mentor junior staff team members

o Innovative

o Take the lead in new technology

o Ability to interact with business stakeholders

o Strong facilitation skills with strong drive consensus and bring issues to closure

o Ability to persuade and influence at all levels of the organisation

o Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

o Demonstrate initiative and commitment for results and the ability to set priorities and manage multiple initiatives.

o Solid work ethic with attention to detail.

Desired Skills:

Data engineering

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position