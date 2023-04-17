Senior Data Scientist

Looking for a challenging and rewarding career opportunity as a Senior Data Scientist? Our client is currently seeking an experienced and driven individual to join their team based in Sandton.

As the Senior Data Scientist, you will be responsible for analyzing large datasets using various data science techniques, such as statistics, simulation, optimization, and machine learning. Your primary focus will be on driving predictive and prescriptive intelligence for business applications. You will also be responsible for the design, engineering, development, operationalization, and modification of complex and/or specialized data science products in accordance with sound analytical principles and standards to drive critical value-adding business decisions.

To be considered for this role, you must have a Bachelor’s degree in Statistics, Mathematics, Data Science, Operations Research, or Engineering. A Master’s degree in any of these fields would be advantageous. You should also have at least 8 years of applied experience using advanced analytics, statistical methods, and data science.

Advanced coding capability in R/Python and SQL is required, along with experience in Agile project delivery. Experience in any of the following areas will be preferred: retail/customer loyalty, price & cost optimization, inventory optimization, sales and operations planning, and digital twins.

In addition, you should have at least 2 years of experience in distributed computing, Databricks, Spark, containers, Git, and building effective CI/CD pipelines, PowerBI, and web frameworks. Applied experience in deep learning techniques, such as NLP and computer vision, is an advantage but not essential.

You should have good presentation and communication skills, with the ability to explain complex analytical concepts to people from other fields. Azure certifications will be preferred.

This is an exciting opportunity to work with a dynamic and innovative team that is focused on delivering cutting-edge solutions in the field of data science. If you have the skills and experience required for this role, please submit your application today!

Desired Skills:

Analytics

Data Science

Statistical Analysis

About The Employer:

Oil and Gas

Learn more/Apply for this position