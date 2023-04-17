Senior Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Technically sound, knowledgeable, and skills Senior Full Stack Developer. Strong skills in coding industry standards, understanding coding concepts and constructs.

C# Full stack Senior developer

Technical Stack:

Key skills include C#, .Net Core, MS SQL

HTML / CSS / Javascript / Typescript / Bootstrap / JQuery

NET specific will include: MVC / WCF / Entity Framework

Web Services and Networking: RESTful APIs / SOAP / HTTPS

TFS / Azure Dev Ops

Requirements

7+ years’ exp in C# and the .Net stack

Ability to adhere to coding Standards

Knowledge of industry coding standards/guidelines

Understanding basic coding concepts like Code blocks, flow, IO, FileSystem, Serialization, Configuration, Data access

Understanding coding concepts and constructs like lambdas, Idomatic patterns, and RegEx

Understanding of OOP

Understanding the difference between solution architecture and design

Design principles and architectural and design patterns

Concepts such as IoC

SDLC – Agile, Waterfall, ETC

Knowledge of security concepts, tools and techniques

Ability to define quality in context of software development

Behavioural Competencies: (i.e. initiative, self-motivated)

Adaptability – Maintaining effectiveness when experiencing major changes in work tasks or the work environment; adjusting effectively to work within new work structures, processes, requirements, or cultures.

Building Partnerships – Identifying opportunities and taking action to build strategic relationships between one’s area and other areas, teams, departments, units, or organizations to help achieve business goals.

Building Strategic Working Relationships – Developing and using collaborative relationships to facilitate the accomplishment of work goals.

Communication – Clearly conveying information and ideas through a variety of media to individuals or groups in a manner that engages the audience and helps them understand and retain the message.

Continuous Learning – Actively identifying new areas for learning; regularly creating and taking advantage of learning opportunities; using newly gained knowledge and skill on the job and learning through their application

Energy – Consistently maintaining high levels of activity or productivity; sustaining long working hours when necessary; operating with vigor effectiveness, and determination over extended periods of time.

Follow-up – Monitoring the results of delegations, assignments, or projects, considering the skills, knowledge, and experience of the assigned individual and the characteristics of the assignment or project

Managing Work (includes Time Management) – Effectively managing one’s time and resources to ensure that work is completed efficiently.

Meeting Leadership – Ensuring that a meeting serves its business objectives while using appropriate interpersonal styles and methods and considering the needs and potential contributions of others

Quality Orientation – Accomplishing tasks by considering all areas involved, no matter how small; showing concern for all aspects of the job; accurately checking processes and tasks; being watchful over a period of time.

Safety Awareness – Identifying and correcting conditions that affect employee safety, upholding safety standards

Stress Tolerance – Maintaining stable performance under pressure or opposition (such as time pressure or job ambiguity); handling stress in a manner that is acceptable to others and to the organization

Technical/Professional Knowledge and Skills – Having achieved a satisfactory level of technical and professional skill or knowledge in position-related areas, keeping up with current developments and trends in areas of expertise

Work Standards – Setting high standards of performance for self and others; assuming responsibility and accountability for successfully completing assignments or tasks; self-imposing standards of excellence rather than having standards imposed.

Desired Skills:

C# .Net Core

SQL

Web Services

Coding Standards

Coding Concepts

Coding Constructs

SDLC

