Senior Full Stack Developer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A company, based in Cape Town, who has developed a comprehensive range of travel services, is looking for a talented Full Stack Developer who will be involved in the entire product development lifecycle including design, development, deployment, and maintenance of new and existing platforms. You will closely collaborate with a team of software development gurus to ensure system consistency and to create a great user experience. The successful individual will have 5-8 years’ working experience as a Software Engineering, and a BSc Computer Science Information Technology or relevant qualification.

DUTIES:

Developing front-end user interfaces using HTML/CSS, XML, jQuery, and JavaScript frameworks like AngularJS is a must.

Experience with older frameworks like Struts would be beneficial.

Creating server-side logic using Java frameworks like Spring or Hibernate.

Developing RESTful APIs and integrating them with the front-end.

Building and maintaining back-end databases, using Postgres SQL and MongoDb.

Web server experience like Apache.

Writing unit tests and performing code reviews to ensure code quality and maintainability.

Troubleshooting and resolving technical issues that arise in production.

Collaborating with cross-functional teams, including designers, product owners, and other developers.

Staying up to date with emerging trends and technologies in Java development.

REQUIREMENTS:

BSc Computer Science Information Technology or relevant qualification.

Relevant IT certifications advantageous.

Knowledge & Skills:

5-8 years’ working experience as a Software Engineering.

Must be detailed oriented, with strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

MS Office Package (Emails, Word, Excel).

ATTRIBUTES:

Be able to come up to speed on new applications and technology in a very short amount of time.

High degree of self-motivation and drive.

Must be able to plan and execute work both independently and as a team member.

Ability to prioritize and a manage several tasks at once.

Honesty and Integrity.

Self-starter.

Own and live up to the Company values.

Proficiency in English; knowledge of additional language is an advantage.

Possess effective organizational skills and the ability to complete multiple tasks and a high volume of work on deadline.

Attention to detail.

Excellent customer service.

COMMENTS:

