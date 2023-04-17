Senior Test Analyst

- System reporting and dashboards.
- Monitoring test coverage
- Test Environment configuration and management.
- Analysis and resolution of environment and/or application incidents.
- Work with development team (as appropriate) to resolve application incidents.
- Support rollout team with application rollout
- Quality Assurance
- Sanity checks
- Regressin tests.
- Accepting Iterations increments- Validating that the story meets the acceptance criteria and assuring a level of quality.
- Manual testing of user stories & defects:
- Identifying and defining required tests
- Add acceptance criteria where necessary
- Execute tests
- Create defect tickets frm issues found.
- Play an active part of the Backlog Refinements:
- Identifying pen points (e.g. missing test data).
- Acceptance Criteria
- Load tests.
- Test automation.
- Proactive / thinking forward / own the IT quality assurance.
- Checks & challenges acceptance criteria.
- Suggest improvements
- Wrk with the team to improve testing quality and processes
- Documentation
- X-Ray test suite
- Test reporting.
Jira: Test plans, Test Sets, Test Executions, Test Cases
Minimum Requirements:
- Test Tool experience (JIRA / XRay / Selenium / Serenity / Cucumber / Performance Centre)
- Manual as well as automation test creation experience.
- Manual as well as automation test execution experience.
- Maintenance of automation packs.
- Security and reliability test experience.
- ISTQB Certification.
- Relevant IT Tertiary Qualifications.
Desired Skills:
- Jira
- XRay
- Selenium