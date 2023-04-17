Senior Test Analyst – Gauteng Midrand

Apr 17, 2023

  • System reporting and dashboards.
    • Monitoring test coverage

  • Test Environment configuration and management.

  • Analysis and resolution of environment and/or application incidents.

  • Work with development team (as appropriate) to resolve application incidents.

  • Support rollout team with application rollout
    • Quality Assurance

    • Sanity checks

    • Regressin tests.

  • Accepting Iterations increments- Validating that the story meets the acceptance criteria and assuring a level of quality.

  • Manual testing of user stories & defects:
    • Identifying and defining required tests

    • Add acceptance criteria where necessary

    • Execute tests

    • Create defect tickets frm issues found.

  • Play an active part of the Backlog Refinements:
    • Identifying pen points (e.g. missing test data).

    • Acceptance Criteria

  • Load tests.

  • Test automation.

  • Proactive / thinking forward / own the IT quality assurance.
    • Checks & challenges acceptance criteria.

    • Suggest improvements

    • Wrk with the team to improve testing quality and processes

  • Documentation
    • X-Ray test suite

    • Test reporting.

Jira: Test plans, Test Sets, Test Executions, Test Cases

Minimum Requirements:

  • Test Tool experience (JIRA / XRay / Selenium / Serenity / Cucumber / Performance Centre)

  • Manual as well as automation test creation experience.

  • Manual as well as automation test execution experience.

  • Maintenance of automation packs.

  • Security and reliability test experience.

  • ISTQB Certification.

  • Relevant IT Tertiary Qualifications.

Desired Skills:

  • Jira
  • XRay
  • Selenium

