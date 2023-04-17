Technical QA (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client, based in Cape Town, is looking for a passionate Technical QA to manage their software development quality assurance function and who will lead a team of Test Analysts that evaluates, tests, and validates software development, develops, and implements quality assurance, problem reporting processes and systems. You must have a minimum of 5 years’ experience in a testing environment in a similar role, and a BSc Computer Science Information Technology or relevant qualification.

DUTIES:

Quality Assurance Planning:

Define, establish, and drive the adoption of quality standards, practices, toolsets, and processes across all areas of the software development life cycle in the Scrum team.

To provide technical expertise to the team and help ensure the appropriate testing techniques are used to find defects early in the test cycle.

Analyze requirements for the system under test to establish and prioritize test conditions, select suitable test cases, and test techniques.

Identify test objectives, plan and document test strategies and identify resources required for testing.

Analyze product specifications, software requirements specifications, and software prototypes, and interact with software developers to plan and develop test cases.

Design, build and execute manual and automated test scripts that can verify the software satisfies both functional and non-functional requirements.

Design and manage tests that confirm compliance with industry and proprietary protocols.

Testing Performance:

Design, build and execute load test scripts that ensure the software responds within agreed parameters.

Identify, communicate, and respond to product and test activity risks.

Build and maintain a test environment that is representative of production.

Fix Verification/Impact Analysis: Developing or recommending solutions to fix any problems discovered during testing.

Reproduce issues and verify no further regressions are caused by the fix.

Breakdown, prioritize and execute tasks to achieve product deliverables per sprint.

Ensure that the testing conducted is in line with the output and success requirements of the applicable sprint.

Report test results and conduct defect trend analysis.

Self- Management:

Follow through to ensure that personal quality and productivity standards are consistently and accurately maintained.

Demonstrate consistent application of internal procedures.

Plan and prioritize, demonstrating abilities to manage competing demands.

Demonstrate abilities to anticipate and manage change.

Demonstrate flexibility in balancing achievement of own objectives with abilities to understand and respond to organizational needs.

Stay relevant and up to date with latest technology trends and insights.

Demonstrate and promote a strict adherence and knowledge of the latest and most applicable security standards within the payments industry.

REQUIREMENTS:

BSc Computer Science Information Technology or relevant qualification.

Relevant IT certifications advantageous.

Certified Test Analyst.

Knowledge & Skills:

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in testing environment in a similar role.

Agile environment working experience.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

MS Office Package (Emails, Word, Excel).

ATTRIBUTES:

Proficiency in English.

Effective Organisational Skills.

Ability to work independently.

Attention to detail.

Excellent customer service.

COMMENTS:

