Test Analyst II (Planning and Merchandising) – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Our client in the FMCG & Retail space is on the hunt for a Test Analyst with Planning & Merchandising experience to join their dynamic team in Cape Town. Interested? Read on!
Job Purpose
- To perform functional and non-functional testing for the implementation of:
- successful business solutions (new and changed applications / functionality),
- defect fixes,
- system enhancements,
- end-to-end, systems integration and regression testing,
- regression testing (this will be for changes to systems or business products) and fixes for incidents,
- non-functional testing such as performance-related and security-related testing.
- Testing includes integration to non-SAP, external systems.
- Job Scope functional areas:
- SAP Master Data Management
- SAP Rebates Management
- Rebates Settlements Management i.e. Condition Contracts
- SAP Purchasing and Materials Management
- SAP Pricing and Promotions
Qualifications
- Formal Education Grade 12 – essential
- Diploma or Degree qualified (IT or related technical) – desirable
- Formal software testing training (e.g. ISTQB, ISEB) – essential
Experience
- Manual testing experience 4+ years
- SQL experience 2+ years
- Test Tools experience (ALM QC, Jira, etc). 3+ years
- Testing in a Retail sector 2+ years
- SAP Integration with external systems such as BambooRose, B2B, MQ 2+ years
- SAP Materials Management (MM)experience 2+ years
- JDA Forecasting, ASR, AWR experience. 2+ years
- SAP Purchasing / Materials Management
- Decent understanding of SAP purchasing modules is required with experience in the testing of SAP Local and Import Procurement.
- Experience in Stores and Distribution Centre procurement processes.
- SAP Retail & Purchasing cross-functional experience
- SAPIRT Function Overview in SAP for Retail 2+ years
- SAP Master Data Management 2+ years
- SAP Stores, Distribution Centre and Retail cross-functional experience 2+ years
- SAP Warehouse Management and Logistics 1+ years
- Understanding of WM processes in SAP.
- Configuration of SAP WM or EWM module.
- Integration of different modules with MM (i.e. MM/SD)
- Any other modules would be advantageous
- Prior SAP (integrated) implementation experience
- SAP Stores Knowledge 1+ years
- Decent understanding of SAP Store modules is required with experience in the testing of SAP POS.
- Experience in Front-end Fiori application.
- SAP HANA knowledge 1+years
- Experience working on HANA would be advantageous
- Understand how to find tables, view data in those tables
- Understand how to find views, validate the output of a view, troubleshoot data in the view.
- Testing in an Agile environment 2+ years
- SAP GTS experience 1+ years
- Automated testing tool experience 1+ years
- Experience of testing using test management tools such as ALM/QC. 2+ years
- Experience in HPE Unified Functional Testing (UFT), Neoload & Load Runner.
- Experience of testing using an automated test tool such as QC and QTP/Selenium/UFT or any other. 1+ years
- Thorough knowledge of structured test methods and processes. 3+ years
- Proven experience of testing complex user interfaces. 3+ years
- Excellent understanding of testing concepts and the role of QA within Agile development methodology / Scrum management techniques. 3+ years
- Specification of functional / non-functional test data requirements. 3+ years
- Solution Manager experience – SOLMAN CHARM. 1+ years
Desired Skills:
- ISTQB
- Regression Testing
- End to End Testing
- solman
- agile