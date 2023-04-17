Test Analyst II (Planning and Merchandising) – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Apr 17, 2023

Our client in the FMCG & Retail space is on the hunt for a Test Analyst with Planning & Merchandising experience to join their dynamic team in Cape Town. Interested? Read on!

Job Purpose

  • To perform functional and non-functional testing for the implementation of:
  • successful business solutions (new and changed applications / functionality),
  • defect fixes,
  • system enhancements,
  • end-to-end, systems integration and regression testing,
  • regression testing (this will be for changes to systems or business products) and fixes for incidents,
  • non-functional testing such as performance-related and security-related testing.
  • Testing includes integration to non-SAP, external systems.
  • Job Scope functional areas:
  • SAP Master Data Management
  • SAP Rebates Management
  • Rebates Settlements Management i.e. Condition Contracts
  • SAP Purchasing and Materials Management
  • SAP Pricing and Promotions

Qualifications

  • Formal Education Grade 12 – essential
  • Diploma or Degree qualified (IT or related technical) – desirable
  • Formal software testing training (e.g. ISTQB, ISEB) – essential

Experience

  • Manual testing experience 4+ years
  • SQL experience 2+ years
  • Test Tools experience (ALM QC, Jira, etc). 3+ years
  • Testing in a Retail sector 2+ years
  • SAP Integration with external systems such as BambooRose, B2B, MQ 2+ years
  • SAP Materials Management (MM)experience 2+ years
  • JDA Forecasting, ASR, AWR experience. 2+ years
  • SAP Purchasing / Materials Management
  • Decent understanding of SAP purchasing modules is required with experience in the testing of SAP Local and Import Procurement.
  • Experience in Stores and Distribution Centre procurement processes.
  • SAP Retail & Purchasing cross-functional experience
  • SAPIRT Function Overview in SAP for Retail 2+ years
  • SAP Master Data Management 2+ years
  • SAP Stores, Distribution Centre and Retail cross-functional experience 2+ years
  • SAP Warehouse Management and Logistics 1+ years
  • Understanding of WM processes in SAP.
  • Configuration of SAP WM or EWM module.
  • Integration of different modules with MM (i.e. MM/SD)
  • Any other modules would be advantageous
  • Prior SAP (integrated) implementation experience
  • SAP Stores Knowledge 1+ years
  • Decent understanding of SAP Store modules is required with experience in the testing of SAP POS.
  • Experience in Front-end Fiori application.
  • SAP HANA knowledge 1+years
  • Experience working on HANA would be advantageous
  • Understand how to find tables, view data in those tables
  • Understand how to find views, validate the output of a view, troubleshoot data in the view.
  • Testing in an Agile environment 2+ years
  • SAP GTS experience 1+ years
  • Automated testing tool experience 1+ years
  • Experience of testing using test management tools such as ALM/QC. 2+ years
  • Experience in HPE Unified Functional Testing (UFT), Neoload & Load Runner.
  • Experience of testing using an automated test tool such as QC and QTP/Selenium/UFT or any other. 1+ years
  • Thorough knowledge of structured test methods and processes. 3+ years
  • Proven experience of testing complex user interfaces. 3+ years
  • Excellent understanding of testing concepts and the role of QA within Agile development methodology / Scrum management techniques. 3+ years
  • Specification of functional / non-functional test data requirements. 3+ years
  • Solution Manager experience – SOLMAN CHARM. 1+ years

Desired Skills:

  • ISTQB
  • Regression Testing
  • End to End Testing
  • solman
  • agile

