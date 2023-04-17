The role of blended learning in advancing education

During the pandemic, many schools around the world were forced to shift from physical to virtual classrooms in a matter of a week. This quickly sparked debate among academics and industry leaders about the tenets of traditional learning versus that of online learning, at a time when education continuity was critical.

Dr Benadette Aineamani, product and services executive at Maskew Miller Learning, shares her view on the capabilities of blended learning in a South African classroom.

While these debates are necessary and thought-provoking, why must we choose a side in the first place? Online learning presents numerous benefits, but it is not without its challenges. Similarly, traditional learning methods have stood the test of time. It is an unrelenting reality that the future is digital, and we must prepare our learners for the future. This is where blended learning comes in.

Blended learning is the best of both worlds and has the potential to transform the education system. Blended learning combines online and offline approaches to teaching and learning. Through this approach, learners can access education resources via online and offline platforms. While this approach is quite beneficial, it presents unique challenges in the education landscape – especially in a digitally divided South Africa.

The digital divide is an issue that strikes at the very heart of blended learning success in South Africa. It’s a cruel reality that many students, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, are being left behind in the rush towards new education models. Despite a recent surge in the number of active internet users, countless individuals throughout the country remain unable to access the technology they need to fully participate in online classes.

However, what good is a digital device if you don’t have the power to charge it? Loadshedding has been a constant factor in our lives for many years and is expected to remain a part of our lives for the next two years at least. How can our youth tap into a blended learning experience when they encounter daily challenges around connectivity and access to consistent electricity? These issues must be addressed to ensure all students benefit from blended learning, otherwise those left behind will amass in droves.

Another challenge often overlooked on the road to blended learning success is effective teacher training. According to a digital landscape diagnostic study, many South Africans are not digitally literate, and this includes teachers. Blended learning requires teachers to adapt to new teaching methods and be proficient in using digital tools effectively to enhance teaching and learning. Without adequate training, teachers may struggle to identify and effectively implement blended learning and provide their students with a high-quality education.

Despite these hurdles, blended learning offers numerous advantages in South Africa. One advantage is its ability to increase access to education for a wider spectrum of pupils, especially those who live in rural or remote areas. Another benefit for learners is the ability to work at their own pace and concentrate on the areas where they need the most assistance.

Blended learning can enhance academic results by giving learners access to a wider variety of tools and teaching strategies. Students can use online videos, interactive simulations, and other digital resources to help them comprehend challenging ideas better.

For blended learning to be successful in South Africa, we need to address the challenges associated with this approach while harnessing the power of blended learning. This will require a multilateral system that includes investment in technology infrastructure, teacher training, curriculum development, and teaching and learning resources. It will also require commitment from parents/guardians, teachers, policymakers, and all other relevant stakeholders to work together to create a supportive and innovative learning environment that prioritises student success.

If we can do this, we have the potential to transform education in South Africa and provide all our learners and teachers with the tools and skills they so desperately need to succeed in a digital future.