APIGEE Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

We are looking for a Systems Integration Developer
Skills:
- 2 years’ experience on APIGEE API platform
- XML, JSON & JavaScript
- Understanding of Docker application and Docker containers
- Basic understanding of SOAP, WSDL and OData technologies
- APIGEE Edge and MicroGateways
- Basic understanding of Google Cloud Logging.
- Experience with APIGEE API management tools
- Google APIGEE API Development Portal
- APIGEE Edge management and debugging
- Using the APIs to integrate between internal and external systems
- Experience in the API layer with security (including OAuth 2.0, TLS, certificates, KeyStore and Trust Store), custom analytics, throttling, caching, logging, request and response modifications, using APIGEE, catering for amongst others, high availability, load balancing and failover configurations.
- Knowledge of existing API testing tools (Postman, SoapUI, or any equivalent)
- Converting web services from SOAP to REST or vice-versa
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma