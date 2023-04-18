APIGEE Developer

We are looking for a Systems Integration Developer

Skills:

2 years’ experience on APIGEE API platform

XML, JSON & JavaScript

Understanding of Docker application and Docker containers

Basic understanding of SOAP, WSDL and OData technologies

APIGEE Edge and MicroGateways

Basic understanding of Google Cloud Logging.

Experience with APIGEE API management tools

Google APIGEE API Development Portal

APIGEE Edge management and debugging

Using the APIs to integrate between internal and external systems

Experience in the API layer with security (including OAuth 2.0, TLS, certificates, KeyStore and Trust Store), custom analytics, throttling, caching, logging, request and response modifications, using APIGEE, catering for amongst others, high availability, load balancing and failover configurations.

Knowledge of existing API testing tools (Postman, SoapUI, or any equivalent)

Converting web services from SOAP to REST or vice-versa

Desired Skills:

apigee

XML

json

Javascript

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

