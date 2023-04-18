Application Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client in the IT sector, based in Cape Town, is currently looking to employ an Application Developer.

An awesome career opportunity awaits!

Requirements:

± 3 years working experience.

Martic.

BTech degree or diploma.

Own reliable transport essential.

Quality references a must.

No criminal record.

Portfolio Required.

Frameworks/skills

. NET Framework

NET Framework NET Webforms

NET Framework

Microsoft SQL Server (T-SQL, Stored Procedures, Views)

Git Source Control on Visual Studio 2019+

Design Patterns – MVC / MVVM

Web Fundamentals – HTML, CSS

Javascript / jQuery

Front-end (CSS) frameworks like Bootstrap

API design and development

RESTful Services

IIS Management on Server 2016+

Responsibilities:

Writing medium to complex systems and applications using best software development practices.

Investigating issues and requests received from Clients.

Assisting with data manipulation, database changes and database design.

Collaborating with cross-functional teams to build new features.

Fixing bugs and improving application performance.

Maintain quality and ensure responsiveness of applications.

Collaborate with the rest of the engineering team to design and launch new features.

Experience working with graphic designers and converting designs to visual elements.

Understanding and implementation of security and data protection.

Analysing documentation and providing time estimates for tickets.

