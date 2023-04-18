Backend Developer – 0910 – Gauteng Pretoria

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Home Office rotation
- Backend Developer
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
Back End: Java, Quarkus Framework Experience, API design
Databases: SQL Language using PostgreSQL
Testing: Unit Test Frameworks like Junit
Docker: Knowledge how to build and use container images
Version Control: Knowledge in using git i.e. Github Enterprise
CI/CD: Build and Deployment Pipelines with Github Actions
Experienced using Maven as build tool
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
Infrastructure: Having worked with Cloud technologies on AWS or Azure
Front End: Angular framework, HTML, CSS, JavaScript or similar
Good understanding of frameworks and libraries like JavaScript, jQuery, TypeScript, HTML, CSS
Familiar with UX and using Figma
Desired Skills:
- HTML
- CSS
- JavaScript