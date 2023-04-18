Business Analyst-Supply Control (0118)KG – Gauteng Midrand

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

Evaluating business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions.

Breaking down business requirements into agile artifacts – performing requirements analysis

Cnducting meetings and presentations to share ideas and findings Gathering critical infrmation from meetings with various stakeholders and producing useful reports. Apply business analyst methdologies (such as INVEST) to turn a business requirement into an agile artefact

Leading ongoing reviews of business processes and developing implementation and optimization strategies.

Driving and taking over manual testing tasks within an agile sprint

Driving the IT autmation effort in regards of testing by providing business acceptance criteria Perfrming user acceptance testing.

Documenting and communicating the results of your efforts.

Effectively communicating your insights and plans to cross-functional team members and management.

Working closely with our colleagues in our global plants.

Ensuring solutions meet business needs and requirements.

Prioritizing initiatives based on business needs and requirements.

Ensuring the quality of the sprint deliverables

Serving as a liaison between stakeholders and users and development team.

Minimum Requirements:

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

Business management Degree or relevant IT degree

At least 5 years of professional experience as a business analyst

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

A minimum of 5 years of experience in business analysis or a related field (e.g., requirements or process engineering) within Supply Chain Management / logistics

At least 5 years’ experience in requirements gathering & analysis

Deep knwledge in functional and technical process design (from requirement to business process to the IT solution) At least 3 years’ experience as business analyst in cmplex IT project (preferably agile)

At least 3years’ experience in project and risk management:

Experience creating detailed reprts and giving presentations (KPIs and Dashboard) Agile Planning and agile mnitoring

Experience in agile requirement engineering (> 3 years).

Exceptional analytical, conceptual thinking skills

Exceptional communication skills

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Good understanding of Web / Cloud applications

Experience in accessing and analysing data for Web / Cloud applications

SQL databases and database querying languages t access the data

Understanding of public cloud platform offerings and experience in cloud application development including testing

Desired Skills:

business analysis

o Agile Planning

agile monitoring

