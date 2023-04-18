Business Analyst-Supply Control (0118)KG – Gauteng Midrand

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
- Evaluating business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions.
- Breaking down business requirements into agile artifacts – performing requirements analysis
- Cnducting meetings and presentations to share ideas and findings
- Gathering critical infrmation from meetings with various stakeholders and producing useful reports.
- Apply business analyst methdologies (such as INVEST) to turn a business requirement into an agile artefact
- Leading ongoing reviews of business processes and developing implementation and optimization strategies.
- Driving and taking over manual testing tasks within an agile sprint
- Driving the IT autmation effort in regards of testing by providing business acceptance criteria
- Perfrming user acceptance testing.
- Documenting and communicating the results of your efforts.
- Effectively communicating your insights and plans to cross-functional team members and management.
- Working closely with our colleagues in our global plants.
- Ensuring solutions meet business needs and requirements.
- Prioritizing initiatives based on business needs and requirements.
- Ensuring the quality of the sprint deliverables
- Serving as a liaison between stakeholders and users and development team.
Minimum Requirements:
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
- Business management Degree or relevant IT degree
- At least 5 years of professional experience as a business analyst
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- A minimum of 5 years of experience in business analysis or a related field (e.g., requirements or process engineering) within Supply Chain Management / logistics
- At least 5 years’ experience in requirements gathering & analysis
- Deep knwledge in functional and technical process design (from requirement to business process to the IT solution)
- At least 3 years’ experience as business analyst in cmplex IT project (preferably agile)
- At least 3years’ experience in project and risk management:
- Experience creating detailed reprts and giving presentations (KPIs and Dashboard)
- Agile Planning and agile mnitoring
- Experience in agile requirement engineering (> 3 years).
- Exceptional analytical, conceptual thinking skills
- Exceptional communication skills
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Good understanding of Web / Cloud applications
- Experience in accessing and analysing data for Web / Cloud applications
- SQL databases and database querying languages t access the data
- Understanding of public cloud platform offerings and experience in cloud application development including testing
Desired Skills:
- business analysis
- o Agile Planning
- agile monitoring