Business Analyst-Supply Control (0118)KG

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

  • Evaluating business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions.

  • Breaking down business requirements into agile artifacts – performing requirements analysis
    • Cnducting meetings and presentations to share ideas and findings

    • Gathering critical infrmation from meetings with various stakeholders and producing useful reports.

    • Apply business analyst methdologies (such as INVEST) to turn a business requirement into an agile artefact

  • Leading ongoing reviews of business processes and developing implementation and optimization strategies.

  • Driving and taking over manual testing tasks within an agile sprint
    • Driving the IT autmation effort in regards of testing by providing business acceptance criteria

    • Perfrming user acceptance testing.

  • Documenting and communicating the results of your efforts.

  • Effectively communicating your insights and plans to cross-functional team members and management.

  • Working closely with our colleagues in our global plants.

  • Ensuring solutions meet business needs and requirements.

  • Prioritizing initiatives based on business needs and requirements.

  • Ensuring the quality of the sprint deliverables

  • Serving as a liaison between stakeholders and users and development team.

Minimum Requirements:

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

  • Business management Degree or relevant IT degree

  • At least 5 years of professional experience as a business analyst

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • A minimum of 5 years of experience in business analysis or a related field (e.g., requirements or process engineering) within Supply Chain Management / logistics

  • At least 5 years’ experience in requirements gathering & analysis
    • Deep knwledge in functional and technical process design (from requirement to business process to the IT solution)

    • At least 3 years’ experience as business analyst in cmplex IT project (preferably agile)

  • At least 3years’ experience in project and risk management:
    • Experience creating detailed reprts and giving presentations (KPIs and Dashboard)

    • Agile Planning and agile mnitoring

  • Experience in agile requirement engineering (> 3 years).

  • Exceptional analytical, conceptual thinking skills

  • Exceptional communication skills

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Good understanding of Web / Cloud applications

  • Experience in accessing and analysing data for Web / Cloud applications
    • SQL databases and database querying languages t access the data

  • Understanding of public cloud platform offerings and experience in cloud application development including testing

